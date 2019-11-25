First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Norway Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Norway:
Best Choreography of a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Choreography of a Musical or Play (professional)
Best Costume Design (professional)
Best Director of a Musical (professional)
Best Director of a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Director of a Play (professional)
Best Ensemble of a Musical or Play (Professional)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Leading Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Leading Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Lighting Design (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Scenic Design (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Gry Spone, Belinda Braza, Håkon Sigernes & Sigyn Sætereng - ANNIE - Sandvika Teater 29%
Cecilie Marjatta Välinen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 29%
Guro Karijord - HONK! - Lillestrøm Folketeater 18%
Miguel-Angel Fernandez - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 29%
Kirsty McDonald - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 26%
Aleksander Langset - TROLLMANNEN FRA OZ - Chateau Neuf 14%
Sally Turner, Karianne Caspara & Ane Hoel Lotherington - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 27%
Takis - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 19%
Christina Lovery - TORDENSKJOLD - ALLE TIDERS TRØNDER - Trøndelag Teater 19%
Renate Stridh - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen 38%
Martine Bakken Lundberg - TROLLMANNEN FRA OZ - Chateau Neuf 21%
Lars Jacobsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 14%
Christoffer Paulsen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 30%
Gry Spone - ANNIE - Sandvika teater 25%
Håkon Thorstensen Nielsen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 17%
Maren Bjørseth - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 37%
Synne Teksum - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 31%
Kjersti Horn - SCENER FRA ET EKTESKAP - Rogaland Teater 11%
DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 33%
FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 17%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 13%
Sigurd Vespestad Marthinussen - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 37%
Håvard Bakke - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 19%
Sindre Postholm - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 18%
Lars-Jørgen Kristiansen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 30%
Christian Alfred Ranke - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 24%
Per Ivar Bredesen - THE FULL MONTY - Ullensaker Kulturhus 19%
Anders Hatlo - DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater 36%
Bjarte Hjelmeland - CYRANO - Nathionaltheatret 24%
Jan Sælid - HAVBOKA - Nathionalteatret 13%
Benedicte Søreng - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 35%
Heidi Ruud Ellingsen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 23%
Lena Kristin Ellingsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 15%
Linn Gabrielsen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 33%
Stine Tamlag - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 23%
Hanne Selmer-Olsen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 19%
Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye 25%
Stine fevik - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 21%
Liv Ullmann - LIV – ET MØTE MED LIV ULLMANN - Riksteatret 19%
Torkel Skjærven - DAVID BOWIE'S LAZARUS - Det Norske Teatret 23%
Lars-Morten Larsen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 22%
Anders Busch - OPTIMIST - Chateau Neuf 14%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 32%
SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 21%
ANNIE - Sandvika teater 19%
DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 34%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 19%
FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 18%
MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 34%
SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 33%
DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater 17%
Petr Hloušek - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeateret 29%
Takis & Mikkel Gythfeldt - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 21%
Gjermund Andresen - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 18%
Bendik Hvoslef-Eide - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen 24%
Jakob Schøyen Andersen - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 22%
Endre Skattum - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen, Oslo 15%
Hogne Vangen - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 31%
Marcus Rooth - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 21%
Geir Ove Bredesen - THE FULL MONTY - Ullensaker Kulturhus 14%
Petter Vermeli - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye Teater 32%
Sindre Postholm - MIN BRILJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye Teater 29%
Modou Bah - DE URØRLIGE - Oslo Nye Teater 13%
Tone Oline Knivsflå - DOGFIGHT - Riksscenen 30%
Lene Kokai Flage - FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 19%
Mimmi Tamba - DAVID BOWIE'S LAZARUS - Det norske teateret 16%
Rebekka Sandlien Halseth - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 22%
Vilde Cecilia Ratvik - LEGALLY BLONDE - Skedsmo Amatørteater 21%
Birgitte Derås Bergset - THE FULL MONTY - Ullensaker Kulturhus 18%
Iren Reppen - MIN BRILIJANTE VENNINNE - Oslo Nye teater 26%
Helle Haugen - SNØFALL - Oslo Nye teater 23%
Petronella Barker - ROMEO OG JULIE - Nathionaltheatret 23%
BORN THIS WAY - Color Fantasy / 2Entertain Norge 38%
JUL I BLÅFJELL - Oslo Nye Teater / Blåfjell AS 22%
JUNGELBOKEN - Riksteatret 21%
Det norske teateret 30%
Chateau Neuf 23%
Folketeateret 17%
Best Choreography of a Musical or Play (professional)
Best Costume Design (professional)
Best Director of a Musical (professional)
Best Director of a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Director of a Play (professional)
Best Ensemble of a Musical or Play (Professional)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Leading Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Leading Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Leading Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Leading Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Lighting Design (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Scenic Design (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.