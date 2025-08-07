A TALE ABOUT SWAN LAKE Comes to Den Norske Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Tale About Swan Lake is coming to Den Norske Opera this month. Performances will run 28-29 August, 2025.

Step inside a magical forest where swans and the Nixie await! Cina Espejord has created a new, intense interpretation about the ballet of all ballets – Swan Lake. This ballet narrative tells the story Odette and her younger brother Siegfried, their love for each other – and the unknown.

A summer celebration is taking place in the village in the valley. The children are playing, the adults are dancing and no one notices that Odette has disappeared. Could she have gone into the woods where a child once drowned and everyone knows is forbidden? They search and search. Weeks become years and finally, there is only one person who continues to search – her brother Siegfried.

There are swans and pointe dancing to Tchaikovsky’s legendary music, but also the Nixie, who can pull you towards the deep tarn in the woods. What could have happened to Odette – whose brother manages to find her after all these years? And what draws some people towards the darkness and unknown?

On stage are the dancers of the Norwegian National Ballet, students of the Norwegian National Ballet School and solo violinist Terje Tønnesen. This is a full-blooded classical ballet in a compact format by choreographer and dancer Cina Espejord. Her team includes set designer Katja Ebbel, lighting designer Paul Vidar Sævarang and Costume Designer Martin Dauchez.