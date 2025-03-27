World Premiere and More Set for Virginia Stage Company 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Virginia Stage Company has revealed a new season of musicals, thrillers, classics, and a world premiere! The 47th season from Hampton Roads’ leading professional theatre company begins in September at the historic Wells Theatre in Norfolk.

They will kick the season off with a bang with Norfolk State University Theatre Company's All-New Professional Series with their co-production of Ain’t Misbehavin’. The joint is jumpin’ as five actors croon, wail, strut and dance their way through the songs of legendary jazz musician, “Fats” Waller. Get ready for your toes to be tappin’ and your leg shakin’ with Ain’t Misbehavin’ directed by Professor Anthony Mark Stockard. September 3 - 21, 2025.

Audiences will be transported back to a time with a fresh and funny take on a treasured classic, in Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Emma. Emma Woodhouse is a clever, educated and energetic woman who prides herself on her matchmaking abilities. But where Emma goes, screwball comedy follows! October 22 - November 9, 2025.

Ring in the holidays with two Christmas classics, A Merry Little Christmas Carol and A Sherlock Carol, both by Mark Shanahan. A Merry Little Christmas Carol is one of Hampton Roads’ most heartfelt holiday traditions. And returning for its 2nd year is A Sherlock Carol, VSC’s newest tradition. In this engaging tale, Moriarty is dead and Sherlock is a haunted man. Will the untimely death of Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge bring the Great Detective out of his self imposed-retirement to solve this Dickens of a Christmas Case? A Merry Little Christmas Carol and A Sherlock Carol run in rep, December 3 - 28, 2025.

In a pulse-pounding thriller, a blind woman is threatened by criminals inside her Greenwich Village apartment in Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott. Susan soon discovers that her blindness is the key to her escape… if she can stall her tormentors until dark. This edge-of-your-seat drama moves from one moment of suspense to another as it builds towards a heart-stopping conclusion. January 28 - February 15, 2026.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat lends the brilliance of Andrew Lloyd Weber to the season! This musical reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph is packed with magical adventure, beguiling characters and a brilliant score full of catchy songs–a treat to share with family and friends, March 14 -29, 2026.

Capping the new season is the world premiere of Malcom X & Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem. In 1943, two young Harlemites form a friendship over leftover fried chicken and dirty dishwater. But a long, hot summer of heartbreak, betrayal, and racial uprisings moves them closer to the men they will become and farther from each other. This electrifying new play blends sharp humor with raw humanity, revealing the laughter, struggle, and brotherhood that shaped two legends. April 8 - 26, 2026.

Tickets for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now by subscription only. Subscription options include fixed-seat packages at special savings, which allow patrons to keep the same great seats for every show; or a flexible theatre-on-demand option.

Comments