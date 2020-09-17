Virginia Symphony Orchestra Delays Upcoming Season and Furloughs Musicians

The season will now begin on February 11.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra has revised its upcoming season to begin on February 11 and furloughed musicians through February 9, The Virginian Pilot reports.

The VSO lost $1.4 million in revenue just in the spring, according to CEO and President Karen Philion.

"Without being able to have concerts this fall, that number will just keep going up," Philion said.

The VSO was able to pay its full-time musicians through the summer thanks to a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, but the furloughs will save the organization as much as $900,000.

Healthcare costs will still be covered for each musician, but will not extend to any dependents.

In addition to the furloughs, three full-time positions - two in marketing and one in development - were eliminated over the summer. The development position is likely to be filled again in the future.

Read more on The Virginian Pilot.

Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You