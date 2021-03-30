Virginia Stage Company To Stream Marin House Theatre And Roundhouse Theatre's Co-Production Of THE CATASTROPHIST

As a part of Virginia Stage Company's hybrid streaming online and in-person Season 42, tickets are now available for Lauren M. Gunderson's The Catastrophist. The show will be available to stream online now through April 11. Tickets are available now at tickets.vastage.org.

Marin Theatre Company Playwright-in-Residence Lauren M. Gunderson is America's most produced playwright. Her new piece, The Catastrophist, follows virologist Nathan Wolfe, named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World for his work tracking viral pandemics. Wolfe has hunted viruses from the jungles of Cameroon to the basement of the CDC. Hear his story - presented as cinematic digital theatre - as he tracks the threats that come from without and within. A blazingly intelligent, wryly witty, and warm look at the thrill of discovery, whether it's a new virus or the treasures of your own family.

Gunderson brings to life a time-jumping tale based on the life and work of Nathan Wolfe (who also happens to be her husband). An interactive deep dive into the profundities of scientific exploration and the harrowing realities of facing your own mortality, The Catastrophist is a world premiere theatrical experience built of - and for - this moment in time.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, normally serving an audience of over 58,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Since the shutdown in March, 2020, the Stage Company has pivoted to online content and has shared over 7,000 hours of free virtual content that has served more than 13,000 participants across the country. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."