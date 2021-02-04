Virginia Film Festival Receives $20,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

The Virginia Film Festival has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects Award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the 2021 Virginia Film Festival. The VAFF is among 1,073 arts projects from across America that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the NEA's Grants for Arts Projects funding category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from The Virginia Film Festival," said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "The Virginia Film Festival is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year."

"We are honored to be selected for this important and generous grant by the National Endowment for the Arts," said Jody Kielbasa, Director of the Virginia Film Festival and Vice Provost for the Arts at the University of Virginia. "While this year has obviously been difficult for all of us in the arts, it has only served to once again highlight the importance and impact of the Festival to our community, and has strengthened our resolve to continue our efforts to showcase the power of film to entertain, challenge, provoke, and teach us about ourselves and the world we live in."

The Virginia Film Festival is a program of the University of Virginia and the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts.

Plans for the 2021 Virginia Film Festival are currently underway and will be announced at a later date. To learn more about the VAFF, visit virginiafilmfestival.org.

For more information on projects included in the NEA's Grants for Arts Projects award announcement, visit arts.gov/about/news.