Virginia Children's Theatre Begins A Conversation On Racism With VCT4TEENS Production Of LIFT EVERY VOICE

Racism is an ongoing issue throughout the world, with division and racial bias at the forefront of societies across the globe. Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children's Theatre aims to shed a light on this issue and spark a deeper conversation through the upcoming production of LIFT EVERY VOICE. Public performances for Lift Every Voice will be February 3-4, 2023.

The production will be staged at Fostek Hall in Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW). Lift Every Voice will also tour to schools and community organizations in Virginia from February 6-17, 2023.

Based on a true story, Lift Every Voice explores the impact of racism in an urban high school. When a racist message gets posted on social media and shared around the high school, students find themselves examining loyalties, privilege and even their own history. Critical social issues that are prevalent in the U.S. take center stage in this production. Lift Every Voice is presented thanks to the generous support from HomeTrust Bank, Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, Physicians to Children, and Roanoke Valley Orthodontics.

Lift Every Voice will be directed by VCT's Assistant Director of Education, Iyanna Huffington. "Lift Every Voice is a story of how racism presents itself in the modern age. How technology, performative activism, and hiding behind a screen or private social media account changes the face of racial prejudice for our youth. The story begs us to ask the questions about racism that we all tend to know the answers to but what we do about racism, on the other hand, is not so clear," says Huffington. "It is important that Virginia Children's Theatre is producing this story because we live in a very diverse community with deep historical roots, both good and bad. VCT strives to create a safe and accepting environment for every child and their families, this is a step to do so on a community wide scale. While this story focuses on racial relationships between teens, it is an important story for all ages as we move forward together as a society. All of us have a place at the table, and we all have the responsibility of maintaining peace in our communities. Lift Every Voice encourages us all to be brave in our journey together."

Launched in 2009, VCT4TEENS is a proven expanded arts education program that focuses on relevant and challenging social issues for teens. In the past, VCT4TEENS has presented plays dealing with suicide, internet safety, overscheduling, texting and driving, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, eating disorders, bullying, underage drinking, depression, and the teen brain. Each VCT4TEENS performance is accompanied by youth education and outreach workshops that connect students to agency health professionals addressing the issues at hand in talkback sessions, and take-away community resource materials that give young people the tools they need to reach out when in crisis.

"Each and every day it is our goal [at VCT] to be accessible and equitable to all of our students, patrons, partners and families; no matter race, ethnicity, religion or cultural background. Although we have come a long way as a community, we still have a long way to go," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. "Through this year's VCT4TEENS production of Lift Every Voice we are able to have discussions, brainstorm, challenge ourselves and listen to others, in order to come together as a community to provide equity to all."



For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Tickets to Lift Every Voice will be available at the door, by donation. More information is available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.

Lift Every Voice will tour around the state of Virginia February 6-17, 2023. This program offers a direct outlet for our teen audiences to learn, share and open their eyes and hearts to awareness of teen issues. Area schools and community organizations are invited to reserve a date to host a performance of Lift Every Voice. Facility requirements to host a performance include a 15'x15' cleared performance area and a 12' height clearance. Performance fees are $800 for a 60 minute experience (pre-show discussion, show performance and post-show workshop/ interactive talkback).

To make a reservation for the Lift Every Voice Tour: contact Laura Rawlings, Group Sales Manager by emailing groupsales@virginiachildrenstheatre.org.