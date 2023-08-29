Traveling Players Hosts Open House With Free Acting Class for Kids in Grades 2-12

On Saturday, September 2, Traveling Players will host an Open House at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Kids can participate in a free class, led by Traveling Players professional teaching artists. Parents will have the opportunity to meet with Traveling Players’ Founder & Producing Artistic Director Jeanne Harrison to get the inside scoop on what makes Traveling Players a joyous and artistic place for creativity and friendships to flourish.

Open House schedule:

10:00 - 10:30 am – grades 2-3

10:30 - 11:00 am – grades 4-6

11:00 - 11:30 am – grades 6-8

11:30 - 12:00 pm - grades 8-12

The fall schedule includes classes and performance opportunities for young actors of all levels.

Traveling Players’ Classes are carefully crafted to strengthen and deepen foundational acting skills: clarity of thought and action, mental agility, spontaneity, actively listening/responding, and creative problem-solving. With options for newcomers and experienced actors alike, fall classes begin October 7 and culminate in a showcase.

Acting & Improvisation (grades 2-3) – Spark imagination and creativity with fun-filled improv games and short scenes!



Preparing a Role (grades 6-8) – Creating a convincing character requires actors to go deep and understand what makes them tick.

D&D Improv (grades 6-12; virtual) – Harness the popular role-playing game D&D to form a new kind of ensemble: the Adventuring Improv Party!

Improv (grades 8-12) – One of the most important tools in the actor’s toolbox – great for beginners and experienced performers alike.

Scene Study & Acting Technique (grades 9-12) – Actors deepen their skills with carefully selected scenes from some of the most popular American Playwrights of today.

Traveling Players’ Auditions for plays performed by student actors. About the plays and auditions:

Wiley and the Hairy Man by Suzan Zeder (grades 4-7): Auditions September 3; rehearsals start September 9.

Elementary and middle school actors can perform in a professionally directed and designed play by an award-winning playwright. Wiley and the Hairy Man is for experienced young performers as well as eager, dedicated students new to acting. Culminates in three public performances in Tysons Corner Center.

Commedia Christmas Carol newly adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic (grades 8-12): Auditions September 13 & 28; rehearsals start October 7.

This ghost story comes back to life under the direction of Traveling Players’ Founder and Producing Artistic Director Jeanne E. Harrison, winner of the 2016 Strass Award for her innovative integration of classical and physical theatre. Actors in grades 8-12 with performance experience and dedication are encouraged to audition. Culminates in six public performances in Tysons Corner Center.

For more information about classes, auditions & performances visit https://www.travelingplayers.org/school-year/