The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore Presents a Fall Concert

The concert takes place on Friday, October 17 at 4:00 pm at Eastern Shore's Own Art Center.

Oct. 2, 2020  
The Orchestra of the Eastern Shore will present a Fall Concert on Friday, October 17 at 4:00 pm at Eastern Shore's Own Art Center (ESO), 15293 King Street in Belle Haven.

The rain date for this event is October 24 at 4:00 pm.

Programme:

Hovhaness Psalm and Fugue
Handel Concerto Grosso in G Major, Op. 6, No. 1
Tchaikovsky Andante Cantabile, featuring cello soloist Rebecca Gilmore, Assistant Principal Cellist of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra

The program will also include "Song without Words" by music director Paul Sanho Kim, written last April as a reflection on the pandemic.

The venue allows plenty of room for social distancing. Works will use string instruments only; performers (and audience) are to wear masks.

Learn more at http://www.orchestraes.org/.



