The Little Theatre of Norfolk and Hope House Foundation to Present Jim Esposito's RIBBON MILL

The Little Theatre of Norfolk will partner with the Hope House Foundation to present a critically-acclaimed play by local playwright Jim Esposito.

The Ribbon Mill captures the heart of a family in wartime. Sisters Mary Ruth and Patsy live with their intellectually challenged brother, KC in New Jersey during the last year of World War II. When shocking news arrives from overseas and Patsy's secret affair becomes more than they bargained for, the family must navigate the ups and downs of love, loss, and betrayal in the midst of war.

Director Kathy Strouse brings more than 55 years of award-winning theatre experience to her direction of the piece.

" I was immediately taken by the play," she said, "I love the family dynamics. That struck a real chord-the siblings can bicker among themselves, but fiercely leap to protect each other if any outsider threatens one of them. They truly love each other."

The piece, premiering in Women's History Month, primarily focuses on the homefront experiences of two military spouses, an experience that is reflected in many local women in the Tidewater area.

"It reminded me of my own family," Strouse said. "I am particularly enjoying the cast discover history as they work on this production-what it was like during war time, the role of women in war, the lack of opportunities for women during that time."

The show will donate 25% of ticket sales to the Hope House Foundation. The Hope House Foundation, also located in Norfolk, provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities exclusively in their own homes or apartments.

Families in the area are invited for an evening of theatre benefitting a worthy cause, and enjoy a timeless story about the strength and resilience of families and the power of love.

Performances will run March 18 through April 3 with performances Friday and Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday matinee at 2:30 PM. Tickets are on sale online at ltnonline.org, or at the door 2 hours prior to performances. Patrons will be asked to present a negative COVID test or proof of Vaccination prior to entry, and must remain masked for the duration of the performance.