The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Announced At Highline RxR

The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists and hosted by Christian Hunt, returns with a one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 7:00pm!

Put a team together and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle!

This fantastic event is at Highline RxR, located at 2010 Crystal Drive, Arlington VA 22202 on the last Saturday of every month.

Not only that, but this fantastic experience features stand-up comedy from the DC area's finest comics. February's headliner is the hilarious Jason Weems, from NBC's Last Comic Standing, and whose special "Unknown" is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Tickets are only $10 per person when you reserve a group of six to eight people. Individual tickets are $15 per person if you want to come out and enjoy the show. To purchase tickets, visit funtimeshowdmv.eventbrite.com. For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com.