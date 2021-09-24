The Chamber Music Society of Williamsburg Plans October Concert

The Chamber Music Society of Williamsburg presents the Ariel Quartet* - Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021, at 8:00 PM in the Williamsburg Regional Library Theatre. Hailed by the American Record Guide as "a consummate ensemble gifted with utter musicality and remarkable interpretive power," Ariel is celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2020-21.

The Ariel Quartet - Alexandra Kazovsky (violin), Gershon Gerchikov (violin), Amit Even-Tov (cello) and Jan Grüning (viola) - was formed in Israel when they were teenage students at the Jerusalem Academy Middle School of Music and Dance. In 2004 they moved to the United States to continue their studies at the New England Conservatory. Ariel follows the relatively rare practice of having the two violinists who switch parts periodically.

Recipients of numerous national and international awards, Ariel was named Grand Prize winners of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, and are recipients of the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, granted by Chamber Music America in recognition of artistic achievement. The Quartet serves as the Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music, where they direct the chamber music program and present a concert series in addition to maintaining a busy touring schedule in the United States and abroad.

The Ariel Quartet performs the traditional string quartet repertoire and also regularly collaborates with solo musicians and contemporary composers. They are Quartet-in-Residence at the Yellow Barn Music Festival in Vermont.

For further information and tickets visit chambermusicwilliamsburg.org