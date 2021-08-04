THE TOWN AND THE CITY Festival Announces Lineup and Schedule for 2021

The Town and the City Festival has released the show by show schedule for the two-day music and arts festival in Lowell, Massachusetts set for Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd, 2021.

In addition, several new acts have been announced for the lineup which includes more than 50 acts performing at 12 different venues. Advance Single Day Passes for the walkable festival are just $35 and will go on sale this Friday, August 6th at 10:00AM. Single show tickets will also go on sale this Friday. Two day passes are currently on-sale now. For tickets and information, visit www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.

Added to the lineup are Linnea's Garden, D-Tension's Secret Rock & Roll Project, Dyer Holiday, Eileen Rose & Rich Gilbert, Corner Soul, Daemon Chili, The Luna Collective, Arthur Terembula and Lowell Storytelling presenting a special story sharing program. The festival will also feature a special musical tribute to Jack Kerouac from Berklee alum and musician Fences.

Named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Jack Kerouac, the two-day music and arts festival is set to take place in event spaces, bars, cafes, and galleries throughout downtown Lowell. The 2021 festival will be spread across 12 venues in downtown Lowell including Christ Church United, Gallery Z, Zorba Music Hall, The Old Court, Warp & Weft, The Worthen Cafe, Mill No. 5 Stage, Academic Arts Center, Brew'd Awakening, Luna Theatre, Smokehouse Tavern and The Purple Carrot Cafe.

The Town and The City Festival is produced with support from Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 at venues across Downtown Lowell. Two-Day Passes are currently on-sale. Advanced Individual Day Passes and single show tickets will go on-sale this Friday, August 6 at 10:00AM. Tickets can be purchased via a link at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.

Please note that there may be some performers who will require proof of vaccination for entry to their respective show. Festival producers will endeavor to communicate that information as soon and as clearly as possible to all ticket and pass holders.