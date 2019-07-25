Swift Creek Mill Theatre Suspends Sunday Brunch Service

Jul. 25, 2019  

Beginning Sunday, July 28 Sunday Brunch service at Swift Creek Mill Theatre will be suspended until further notice.

Due to some needed repairs, Swift Creek Mill Theatre's Brunch will go on hiatus. We have enjoyed sharing our savory and delicious brunch with Mill patrons, both old and new, we are not sure when Brunch will return, but for the foreseeable future, we will no longer serve brunch.

Managing Director Steven Koehler stated, "We are grateful for the positive responses from many of our patrons, and brunch will return at some point in the future."

All other foodservice operations will continue including dining service prior to each performance and catering opportunities.

Swift Creek Mill is one of the oldest registered landmarks in the nation and is home to historic Swift Creek Mill Theatre, a not-for-profit that has been providing Central and Southside Virginia professional performing arts for over 50 years. "The Mill," as patrons call it, has long been a beacon for cultural arts and a trusted resource in the area. Find out more at swiftcreekmill.com.

For more information about foodservice opportunities at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, visit swiftcreekmill.com/ dining-and-catering, contact info@swiftcreekmill.com, or call 804-748-5203.



