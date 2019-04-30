SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETYÂ By Jones/Hope/Wooten Signals A Great Summer At The Mill

Apr. 30, 2019  

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETYÂ By Jones/Hope/Wooten Signals A Great Summer At The Mill

The Mill is set to heat up the summer with a funny, sassy tale of empowered women. (Yes - men will find it hilarious, too!) Running June 1 through July 13, tickets are on sale now and groups are encouraged to attend!

Yet another terrific script from the authors of "The Dixie Swim Club," "The Hallelujah Girls," and "Always a Bridesmaid," this delightful laugh-a-minute comedy tells the story of four unique women who are drawn together by fate - and an impromptu happy hour - and decide it's high time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life. A joyful and touching romp!

Opening June 1, the production runs through July 13 on Fridays, Saturdays, and select Thursdays at 8:00 pm. There are matinees select dates at 2:30 pm. Doors open for dining two hours before curtain. Reservations are required to dine. Opening Night June 1, Pay-What-You-Can night May 30.

Reserved tickets are $40. Senior, Military, and Student tickets are available. Add dining for $17 up to 48 hours before a performance. Rush tickets are sold one hour before performances, depending on seat availability; they range from $10-$20 and are perfect for audience members who are new to theatre or cannot schedule tickets in advance.



Related Articles View More Central Virginia Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETYÂ By Jones/Hope/Wooten Signals A Great Summer At The Mill
  • Heritage Theatre Festival's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET To Feature National Tour Directors And Talent
  • Barter Theatre Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL
  • Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020 Announces Applications And Jury
  • Heritage Theatre Festival Announces Appointment Of Jen Rogers As Managing Director
  • Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of ATLANTIS: A NEW MUSICAL at Virginia Repertory Theatre?

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup