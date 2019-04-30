SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETYÂ By Jones/Hope/Wooten Signals A Great Summer At The Mill

The Mill is set to heat up the summer with a funny, sassy tale of empowered women. (Yes - men will find it hilarious, too!) Running June 1 through July 13, tickets are on sale now and groups are encouraged to attend!

Yet another terrific script from the authors of "The Dixie Swim Club," "The Hallelujah Girls," and "Always a Bridesmaid," this delightful laugh-a-minute comedy tells the story of four unique women who are drawn together by fate - and an impromptu happy hour - and decide it's high time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life. A joyful and touching romp!

Opening June 1, the production runs through July 13 on Fridays, Saturdays, and select Thursdays at 8:00 pm. There are matinees select dates at 2:30 pm. Doors open for dining two hours before curtain. Reservations are required to dine. Opening Night June 1, Pay-What-You-Can night May 30.

Reserved tickets are $40. Senior, Military, and Student tickets are available. Add dining for $17 up to 48 hours before a performance. Rush tickets are sold one hour before performances, depending on seat availability; they range from $10-$20 and are perfect for audience members who are new to theatre or cannot schedule tickets in advance.





