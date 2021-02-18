Renaissance Theatre Company Presents COUPLES, Originally Developed For Zoom

Renaissance Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of Couples, a new play that was originally developed for Zoom and will now be performed for a live audience.

​Performances run at the Miller Center Feb. 19, 20, 26, 27, 28 and March 5 & 6, 2021.

Couldn't we all use a little therapy now and then? Dr. Sharon Mercer, marriage counselor, is passionate about her work but also just a bit mischievous. She runs a "group" session where three very different couples have been meeting virtually on the theory they might be more emotionally open if they are physically apart. Having been given the assignment of going on a "date" with their estranged partner, the couples must now report on how it went. Gripes are aired, problems are revealed, advice is dispensed, and surprise alliances form as each marriage reaches its best outcome. Couples is a light, comedic play for heavy times and just might have something familiar to say to both the married, or the pondering marriage crowd.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/current-season/.