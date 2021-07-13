NUNSENSE to Open Friday At Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is back to 100% capacity on July 16 with the opening of the musical comedy, "Nunsense" by Dan Goggin. "'Nunsense' is a show that is designed to give the audience an evening of wonderful song, dance and side-splitting laughs, performed by a multi-talented cast," said director Karen Buchheim. "We hope this will be the perfect way to welcome our patrons back to a fully open, live, theater experience."

"Nunsense" is a show within a show featuring five nuns from an order in New Jersey. The nuns are performing a talent show as a fundraiser after an incident involving a botched batch of vichyssoise soup. The reason the nuns are raising money is quite unusual.

It's a story that Regina Rossi Valentine knows well. This is the second time she has performed the show. She's playing the Reverend Mother now, but started off years ago playing the novice. "When I played the role of Sister Mary Leo 30 years ago, initially, I was offered the role of Sister Mary Amnesia, but I was under contract for something else at the time. Once I found out I could be released from my contract, they had already cast that role. But, they still needed a Sister Leo, the novice. I happened to be able to still dance on pointe. I still had my ballet toe shoes from high school dance lessons- and I have them today!" said Rossi Valentine. "I performed the show at Saint Vincent's Summer Theater in Latrobe, PA which is home to Saint Vincent Archabbey, the oldest Benedictine Monastery in the United States and the largest in the Western Hemisphere. Our music director was Brother Dominic Savio Rossi- my brother, Richard- who was a Benedictine monk for 11 years."

For Shawna Lawhorn, playing Sister Mary Amnesia has been a dream role for a long time. She explains, "I have always wanted to be in this show since my high school put it on. I auditioned, but didn't get cast back then. I'm thrilled to finally get to do the show!" Lawhorn said she gets to utilize her bachelor of music in vocal performance in some operatic parts, but also belt out in musical theatre style.

The entire cast agrees that the comedy in "Nunsense" is needed right now, whether audience members are religious or not. Michelle Ford has a special appreciation of the show's humor as she portrays the Mistress of Novices, Sister Mary Hubert. "We are living in times that have conjured up some dangerous emotions and social divisions. I think this show is a reminder to laugh. A reminder to see past the surface of people, and maybe, see more within ourselves," said Ford.

"'Nunsense' is the type of show that will make you forget your troubles. You will be dancing in your seat to the catchy tunes! You will leave with a smile on your face and your sides and cheeks hurting from laughing and smiling," said Becca Schatti. She plays a street-wise nun from Brooklyn, Sister Robert Anne.

Enhanced Experience

Besides the quality entertainment audiences come to expect, there are new features improving the overall experience. Adult beverages are now available to enjoy during the show. They can be ordered online during ticket purchase (with ID for adults age 21 and up). The signature cocktail for "Nunsense" is the "Sister Mary Margarita on the rocks." The theatre took advantage of the pandemic down time to resurface their parking lot and add handrails throughout the house. For this year only, 2020 - 2021 season passes can be used for this summer show.

Season Passes Now on Sale

The 2021 - 2022 season opens September 3 with "Baskerville" by Ken Ludwig. It is a comedic version of a Sherlock Holmes mystery. It runs weekends through September 26.

The last musical of the year will be "Hello, Dolly!," the Broadway hit made famous by Carol Channing as the title character in its 1964 debut, and more recently Bette Midler in the 2017 revival. It runs November 12 - December 12.

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach kicks off 2022 with Oscar Wilde's comedy "The Importance of Being Earnest" from January 14 - February 6.

From March 11 - April 3, the theatre will present "The Miss Firecracker Contest" by Beth Henley. In 1989, the popular play became "Miss Firecracker," the film version of the play, starring Holly Hunter.

The final show of the season is "Clue: On Stage" by Jonathan Lynn. It's the play version of the 1985 hit movie, which was inspired by the Hasbro board game. It runs weekends from May 13 - June 5.

Nunsense Tickets

"Nunsense" runs Friday, July 16 through Sunday, August 8. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, active duty military, and students. Tickets can be purchased online at ltvb.com or by leaving a voicemail with our box office at 757-428-9233.

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is located at the corner of Barberton Drive and 24th Street, six blocks from the oceanfront. Parking is free in the theatre's parking lot.