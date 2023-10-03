Mill Mountain Theatre's STELLALUNA Will Embark on Tour of Roanoke Valley

Performances for "Stellaluna" will take place from October 3rd through October 29th touring the Roanoke Valley.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Mill Mountain Theatre presents "Stellaluna," a touring production that will sweep you off your feet and take you on a heartwarming ride across the greater Roanoke Valley.

"Stellaluna," the story of a courageous bat, Verdi the snake, and Pinduli the hyena, unfolds as they seek respite at a watering hole on a scorching day. Their day takes an unexpected turn when they become the target of a bullying lion's ridicule. However, through the magic of storytelling and the quest for self-confidence, these three endearing misfits discover wisdom, inner peace, and the enduring bonds of friendship.

This delightful musical adaptation promises to captivate audiences of all ages, making it a must-see event for families and adults alike. Whether you're a fan of the original books or new to the world of Stellaluna, our production promises to be a treat for everyone.

Meet the talented cast of "Stellaluna," featuring recent college graduates and MMT Conservatory Alumni, Ashlinn Blevins, Mo Riego de Dios, and AnnElese Galleo. Joining them is Danny Borba, known for his recent role in "Bright Star," and Mill Mountain Theatre's very own Director of Education, Francesca Reilly. Together, they will bring these iconic characters to life with their exceptional talents.

Taking the helm as the debut director for "Stellaluna" is Mill Mountain Theatre's Youth Creative Director, Scott Foxx. With his vision and passion, Foxx will deliver a production that will touch the hearts of our audiences.

Behind the scenes, our dedicated creative team is hard at work to ensure a seamless and visually stunning experience. Led by Ginger Poole, our Producing Artistic Director, and Bethany Costello, our Music Director, they are joined by Chloe Riederich (Production Stage Manager and Sound Board Operator), Matt Shields (Set/Prop Designer), and April Corbett (Costume Designer). Their expertise and creativity are the driving forces behind the magic you will witness on stage.

Join us on this enchanting journey as "Stellaluna" takes flight from October 3rd to October 29th. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary adventure. "Stellaluna" is part of Mill Mountain Theatre's initiative to connect theatre to literacy. Free books will be available for audience members to take throughout the performance.

Performances for "Stellaluna" will take place from October 3rd through October 29th touring the Roanoke Valley. Tickets for this event are free. For more information and tour locations, visit millmountain.org




