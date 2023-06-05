Mill Mountain Theatre Receives $15,000 Shubert Grant

Mill Mountain Theatre has served as Roanoke's ticket to Broadway since 1964.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Virginia Beach This Summer Photo 3 ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Virginia Beach This Summer
World Premiere Musical/Concert Experience SOUND OF THE GUNS Comes to Firehouse Photo 4 World Premiere Musical/Concert Experience SOUND OF THE GUNS Comes to Firehouse

Mill Mountain Theatre Receives $15,000 Shubert Grant

Mill Mountain Theatre is celebrating a significant achievement by securing a $15,000 grant from the renowned Shubert Foundation. After an 18-year pursuit, this accomplishment highlights Mill Mountain Theatre's artistic impact on the stage of opportunity.

The Shubert Foundation, a subsidiary of The Shubert Organization, is the oldest professional theatre company in the United States and the largest owner of Broadway theatres. As a leading supporter of nonprofit theatres and dance companies, the foundation ensures that the funds can be directly used for operating expenses. In 2022, $37.6 million was distributed among over 600 nonprofit organizations.

"To be awarded a Shubert grant is not just being welcomed into an exclusive elite of the theatre industry. Rather, it is recognition of inclusion among professionals who care deeply about their communities and audiences." Said Mill Mountain Theatre's Director of Development, John Levin. "They are theatres with programs that expand live theatre's impact and reach. Mill Mountain Theatre's nine-year-old Young Audiences Series that builds reading skills for young children is such a Shubert-worthy project, maybe it's what got their attention."

Mill Mountain Theatre will meet with its board of directors to discuss the opportunities that an unbudgeted, unrestricted grant permits and how it will be distributed.

While Mill Mountain Theatre had been on the Shubert Foundation's radar for quite some time, after the theatre's first submission for the grant in 2005, contact ceased during the theatre's restructuring from 2009 - 2013 due to financial hardship. In 2014, Levin re-established contact with the foundation's program director, at the time the Shubert Foundation expressed concerns over the theatre's sustainability.

Undeterred, Levin persisted in pursuing a grant from the Shubert Foundation, maintaining annual communication despite receiving rejection letters. With each passing year, his optimism grew. In 2022, Levin and Ginger Poole, the theatre's producing artistic director, concluded their annual conference call and were requested to apply by the Shubert Foundation's program director.

Levin and Poole pointed out to one another after the call "The tone in her voice seemed warmer."

The application process for the Shubert Foundation Grant is 15 pages long, a notably long application for an online format. The foundation required detailed information encompassing the theatre's programming, finances, audiences, staff, board of directors, facilities, associations with other nonprofits and recent efforts toward diversity, equity and inclusion.

Levin commented on the challenges of the application process, stating, "The absence of word limits in the text boxes necessitates editing and refining the content, ensuring focused responses to specific questions while avoiding hyperbole. Maintaining transparency is crucial, considering the foundation's extensive industry connections where secrets are hard to keep."

Notably, several other Virginia theatres have also been honored with Shubert grants including the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Signature Theatre in Arlington, Richmond Triangle Players and Virginia Repertory Theatre in Richmond and Virginia Stage Company in Norfolk.

Mill Mountain Theatre has served as Roanoke's ticket to Broadway since 1964. Since the theatre's founding, Mill Mountain Theatre has produced hundreds of shows in-house and hosted world premieres. As a professional, year-round, regional theatre with roots in its community and excellence as its primary objective, Mill Mountain Theatre has proudly served the region and the industry for nearly sixty years!

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
Virginia Theatre Festival Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For Season-Opening Product Photo
Virginia Theatre Festival Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For Season-Opening Production Of CABARET

The Virginia Theatre Festival has announced the full cast and creative team for its season-opening production of Cabaret.

2
World Premiere Musical/Concert Experience SOUND OF THE GUNS Comes to Firehouse Photo
World Premiere Musical/Concert Experience SOUND OF THE GUNS Comes to Firehouse

Firehouse Theatre has announced the performance schedule and creative team for SOUND OF THE GUNS -- a world premiere musical/concert experience written by Jim O'Ferrell with his band The J.O.B. The title of this unique concert production comes from a military saying that if you get lost on the battlefield you should move toward the sound of the guns.

3
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Virginia Beach This Summer Photo
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Virginia Beach This Summer

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is thrilled to announce its next production, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, a musical comedy featuring the timeless hits of American popstar Jimmy Buffett.  Audiences in Virginia Beach will have the opportunity to experience the ultimate summer getaway as the show runs from July 14 through August 6 at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.

4
Kell Bailey Releases New Album EVIDENCE Photo
Kell Bailey Releases New Album 'EVIDENCE'

Gospel music artist Kell Bailey released his highly anticipated album 'Evidence' on May 26th. The album showcases Kell's versatility as a producer, singer, and songwriter, and is a testament to his passion for the Gospel.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective RVA (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Virginia Beach (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Virginia Beach (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Revenge of The Fairy Queen" by Dwayne Yancey (The Unauthorized Sequel to Shakespeare's "Midsummers Night Dream"
The Renaissance Theatre Company (6/09-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rooftop Productions presents Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring
Rooftop Productions (7/21-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rooftop Productions presents Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring
Rooftop Productions (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rooftop Productions presents Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring
Rooftop Productions (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alphabet Rockers
Children's-Theatre-in-the-Woods (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
ShenanArts (6/02-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Libs Live!
Mill Mountain Theatre (6/13-7/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You