A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented At VA Rep This Holiday Season

Virginia Repertory Theatre will present their holiday production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol - adapted and directed by Rick Hammerly.

A beloved classic - this heartwarming story of second chances comes to Richmond this holiday season. A part of the Jessie Bogese Family Season, the production will open November 28 and run through December 28th on the Arenstein Stage at the November Theatre in downtown Richmond. Experience Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future, in a story that celebrates the human spirit and our capacity for joy — a reminder that even the coldest heart can be thawed by warmth and kindness.

“I chose A Christmas Carol because its themes of generosity, transformation, and hope feel especially resonant right now,” said Artistic Director Rick Hammerly. “For Virginia Rep, it's a chance to welcome audiences of all ages and to ground our 2025 season in a beloved classic that honors Dickens while embracing fresh theatrical choices.”

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The curmudgeonly miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, will be played by Thomas Adrian Simpson, a D.C.-stage regular, appearing in Sweeney Todd at The Olney Theatre Center, Crazy for You! and Jesus Christ Superstar at Signature Theatre, Chess at the Kennedy Center, and performances at Ford's Theatre and The Shakespeare Theatre. He will be haunted by Jacob Marley - played by Jonathan Spivey. Spivey, a graduate of the University of Richmond, is a classically trained American actor based in New York City. He originated the role of Professor Plum in the first national tour of Clue. Broadway credits include The Front Page opposite Nathan Lane and John Goodman, and James Lapine's Tony Award winning Act One opposite Tony Shalhoub and Santino Fontana at Lincoln Center, later televised for PBS. Joining the haunting are Kylee Márquez-Downie as the Ghost of Christmas Past (RTCC Award Winner for Best Supporting Performance - Musical - for VA Rep's Waitress) and Dorothy Dee-D. Miller (RTCC Award Winner - Best Supporting Performance - Play for How Black Mothers Say I Love You for Richmond Triangle Players). Richmond Favorites David Janosik and Katrinah Carol Lewis play the Cratchit parents and twelve local young performers will split six roles— including the beloved Tiny Tim.

Daniel Conway, who designed for Penn and Teller on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre and for their long-running show in Las Vegas, returns as the Set Designer after designing last season's lavish Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at VA Rep. He has been nominated for 16 Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Set Design, receiving the award four times. Kendra Rai (VA Rep's Murder on the Orient Express) returns as Costume Designer. Rai is the Head of Design and Costumes at VCU and has received the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Costume Design four times. Lighting design is done by Joe Doran, winner of 10 Richmond Artsies. Mark Costello (Media Design) and Anne Nesmith (Wig Design) are designing for the first time for VA Rep. Costello is a Helen Hayes Award-winning video designer working across performance disciplines and Nesmith is a Washington, DC-based wig designer whose work has been seen at Atlanta Opera, Opera Philadelphia, Arena Stage, Ford's Theatre, Boston Lyric Opera, Boston Ballet, The Kennedy Center, Wolftrap Opera, Signature Theatre, Washington National Opera and Washington Ballet among others. Finally, original sound design is by Joshua Schmidt who has designed over 300 productions for companies including Lincoln Center, Atlantic Theatre, Roundabout, Second Stage, (NYC); Steppenwolf Theatre Company, (CHICAGO); Stratford Shakespeare Festival (Ontario, Canada); and Ford's Theatre (Washington DC). That original sound design will be adapted for VA Rep's production by multiple RTCC award-winner Jonathan Pratt.

Kendall Walker Belle, U/S Mrs. Cratchit

Nia Simone Mrs. Fred/Claire

Justine Ryan Mrs. Fred's Sister/Beggar Woman/Tilly

Calvin Malone* Topper/Young Jacob Marley

David Ramirez Ned Wilkins/Sailor #1

Mark Persinger Swing

Elijah Griles Swing

Audrey Kate Taylor Swing

Hannah Zold Swing

Youth Cast

Kylan Dowdy Peter Cratchit/Schoolboy

Jack George