Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts Cancels All Upcoming Performances

Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with George Mason University's decision to cancel or postpone all gatherings from March 13 to April 10, 2020, the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) performances and events scheduled on campus, including the Center for the Arts in Fairfax, VA; the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, VA; and Mason student and faculty performances and events in university venues including Harris Theatre, the deLaski Performing Arts Building, and TheaterSpace are cancelled through April 10, 2020.



In addition, the Great Performances at Mason performances at the Center for the Arts and the Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, Hylton Center EXTRA!, Matinee Idylls, and American Roots performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center have been cancelled through May 1, 2020. Special events including the Mason Dance Company Fête (March 28), GAMEmason (March 20), the Hylton Center 10th Anniversary Gala (April 17), and the Center for the Arts 30th Anniversary Open House (April 26) have also been cancelled.



This decision was made as a direct response to the growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the coronavirus.



"Our motto is 'the arts create community,' and we believe in that idea more strongly than ever in this time," said Rick Davis, Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and Executive Director of the Hylton Performing Arts Center. "But the safety of that community is paramount, and the best advice from public health authorities has led George Mason University to take steps to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by limiting public gatherings for a while. During this time, we will turn our creative energies toward new ways of connecting with our audiences and sharing artistic experiences, as well as serving our students in non-traditional formats."



Additional updates regarding future events will be announced as needed. Some performances and events may be rescheduled at a later date, if possible.



In a statement to the Mason community March 12, Interim George Mason University President Anne Holton said, "We all are experiencing a great deal of uncertainty as we respond to the evolving coronavirus outbreak. I want to thank everyone in our community for showing such resilience and adaptability. I am continually impressed with how the Mason Nation responds to challenges and finds ways to thrive during them. We continue to monitor this situation and want to make certain that everyone is informed as we depart from our normal routines and make adjustments."



Mason continues to closely monitor the outbreak of the COVID-19, and is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health. In an announcement made March 11, 2020, the university extended spring break through March 20, 2020 and will be moving to virtual instruction through at least April 3. The university is providing updates, information, and resources at https://www2.gmu.edu/coronavirus, in addition to frequent emails to its community.



Ticket holders for the previously scheduled upcoming performances at both venues will be contacted by the ticket offices. Options for ticket holders include transferring the value of remaining ticket(s) into the 2020/2021 seasons, which will be announced in early April; considering a tax-deductible donation for the value of the ticket(s); or refunds as requested.



Information on ticket procedures, including a ticket exchange request form can be found on the following web pages.

Center for the Arts: https://cfa.gmu.edu/plan-your-visit/covid-19-updates

Hylton Performing Arts Center: https://hyltoncenter.org/plan-your-visit/covid-19-updates



If patrons have tickets to a Mason student or faculty events, they are asked to call the Center for the Arts Ticket Office, for exchange/return options or use the online form.



Center for the Arts Ticket Office: 703-993-2787/cfatix@gmu.edu

Hylton Performing Arts Center Ticket Office: 703-993-7759/hylton@gmu.edu



A number of performances at the Center for the Arts and Hylton Center are offered by independent organizations. Ticket exchanges and refunds are at the discretion of those organizations.





