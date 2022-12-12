Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; at Hurrah Players Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 14%

Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - The little theatre of Norfolk 14%

Karen Buchheim - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Melody Waters - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 8%

Brance Cornelius - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 6%

Ronnie Brady and Lillian Merritt - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 6%

Coral Mapp - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Ariel Kraje - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts 5%

Josh Walden - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

Ronnie Brady - MARY POPPINS - EC Glass High School 4%

Ronnie Brady - ELF THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts 4%

Melody Waters - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 4%

Aubri Siebert - 42ND STREET - Tower Theater 3%

Karen Buchheim - HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Ronnie Brady and Lillian Merritt - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Stephanie Holladay Earl - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Rachel Leigh Dolan - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Lillian Merritt - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Bethany Diaz - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Liberty Christian Academy 1%

Héctor Flores Jr. - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Melody Waters - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Spotlight Productions 1%

Amy Ippolito - AS YOU LIKE IT - Polaris Shakespeare Company 0%

Perry Medlin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Live Arts 0%

Doreen Bechtol - THRIVE, OR WHAT YOU WILL - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Josh Polk - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meg Murray - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 12%

Rachel Donahoo - XANADU - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Alyssa Lane - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 8%

Katelyn Jackson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Beth Ehrhorn - VIRGINA CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR 2021 - Thomas Road Baptist Church 7%

Mathew Pedersen - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 6%

Jeni Schaefer and Bryce Turgeon - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Cheryl Yancey - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

Robert Shirley - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Katelyn Jackson - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 4%

Barbara Daniszewski - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Staci Murawski - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Robert Shirley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Katie Munson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 3%

Virginia Beatty-Riffle - FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 2%

Hope Maddox - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Robert Shirley - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Karen Buchheim - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Lisa Bobotas - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Katie Munson - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - James River Theatre 1%

Jeni Schaefer - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Heather C. Jackson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

Anna Lien - THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%

An-lin Dauber - THANKSGIVING PLAY - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Mathew Pedersen - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 15%

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 12%

Jeff Seneca - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

Brooke Spencer - HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 8%

Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Mark Foreman - THE SECRET GARDEN - Bedford Little Town Players 7%

Travis Malone - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

Travis Malone - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 4%

Corey James Dunn - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 4%

Billie Aken-Tyers - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Robert Shirley - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

James Cooper - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 2%

Jeremy Scott Blaustein - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Brooke Spencer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Michelle Velastugi - SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Masterworx 2%

Brooke Spencer - MATILDA - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Katherine Hammond - CINDERELLA - ODURep 1%

James Cooper - SHREK, JR. - Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center 1%

Jim Ackley - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

John Post - FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 1%

Missy Sullivan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Spotlight Productions 1%

Katharine Quinn - FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Héctor Flores Jr. - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Victoria Buck - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Brooke Spencer - LITTLE MERMAID JR - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Trey Clarkson - THE TEMPEST - TCC 10%

Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 10%

Jeff Seneca & Jessica Martinez - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

Sally Shedd - ROE - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

Kayla Reichard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 5%

Meg Murray - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Denise Thomas - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 5%

James Bryan - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Neil Hollands - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 4%

Matt Burchfield - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

Ann Heywood - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 2%

Kathryn Strouse - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Staci Murawski - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Tom Quaintance - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Kay Lynn Perry - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Stephanie Holladay Earl - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Tom Quaintance - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Victoria Buck - AS YOU LIKE IT - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Dennis Whitehead Darling - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer Juul Thomas - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Cheryl Carter - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

John Knaus - OUR TOWN - City on a Hill Youth Theatre 1%

Tony Quaranta - IT CAME FROM MARS! - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

David Vaughn Straughn - PIPELINE - Live Arts 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 14%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 6%

XANADU - Wolfbane 5%

CLUE: ONSTAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 5%

42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 3%

XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 3%

DRACULA - Little theater of Virginia Beach 3%

KISS ME, KATE - Academy - Lynchburg 2%

MARY POPPINS - EC Glass High School 2%

SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Masterworx 1%

CINDERELLA - ODURep 1%

HELLO DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 1%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 1%

BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kal Bosley - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Alex Gacendo - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 10%

Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 9%

Travis Stoy - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

Tucker Barco - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 7%

Mike Hilton - CLUE: ONSTAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 5%

John Kiselica - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 5%

Mike Hilton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Akin Ritchie - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 4%

Noah Young - DRACULA - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Kal Bosley - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Andrew Carson - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Alicia Wolters - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

James Morrison - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Trey Delpo - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

Andrew Carson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Mike Hilton - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Virginia Beatty-Riffle - FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 2%

John Kiselica - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Tim Suddeth - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Maranda DeBusk - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Nina Martin - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Christina Watanabe - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Bill Webb - FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andre Magalhaes - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 18%

JaMel Dean - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 15%

Matthew Stephens - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 14%

Jonathan McCormick - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 11%

Vince DiMura - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 9%

David Prescott - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Garrett Jones - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Walter 'Bobby' McCoy - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

David Prescott - HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Sherrod Brown - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 2%

Refiye Tappan - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Joshua T. Harvey - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Sam Saint Ours - THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Sam Saint Ours - COMEDY OF ERRORS - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Dan Pardo - FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Callie Banholzer - AS YOU LIKE IT - Polaris Shakespeare Company 1%

Seth Davis - CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Tevin Davis - PASS OVER - American Shakespeare Center 0%

John Daniels - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Seth Davis - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Sam Saint Ours - PERICLES - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Sam Saint Ours - TWELFTH NIGHT - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Thomas Prater - THE COURAGE TO RIGHT A WOMAN’S WRONGS - Polaris Shakespeare Company 0%

Callie Banholzer - CYMBELINE - Polaris Shakespeare Company 0%



Best Musical

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 15%

PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 13%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 12%

HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 5%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Bedford Little Town Players 5%

CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 5%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theater Conpany 4%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Generic Theater 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 3%

DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 3%

SEUSSICAL - Masterworxx 2%

MATILDA - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy youth theatre 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 2%

KISS ME, KATE - Academy - Lynchburg 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Spotlight Productions 1%

FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 0%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE - Wolfbane Productions 20%

THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theater of Norfolk 16%

MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 13%

THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 12%

BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 9%

XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 8%

OPHELIA CHOOSES - Zeiders American Dream Theater 6%

FOUNTAIN OF YOU - Zeiders American Dream Theater 5%

THRIVE; OR WHAT YOU WILL - American Shakespeare Center 5%

LADIES OF THE 80S - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

THE BLOOD CYCLE - Zeiders Theatre 2%

BOY BANDS THROUGH THE AGES - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Bronson Dawson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 9%

Cody Hall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Maya Garica - PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 7%

Ken Arpino - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Cory steiger - PIPPIN - Little theatre of norfolk 6%

Michael McOsker - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 5%

Janae Thompson - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 4%

Janae Thompson - LION KING EXPERIENCE - Hurrah Players 4%

Lindsay White - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

ShaaNi Dent - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 3%

Abby Mann - 42ND STREET - Tower Theater 3%

Nathan Jacques - THE FULL MONTY - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Isabella - MATILDA - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Christopher McHugh - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 2%

Ronnie Brady - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Masterworx 2%

Felicia Fields - DREAMGIRLS - Peninsula Community Theatre 2%

Bayley Crisp - SECRET GARDEN - Little Town Players 2%

Sara Elder - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Keenan Friberg - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - ACOA Lynchburg 2%

Anna Lise Jensen - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Derrion Hawkins - DREAMGIRLS - Peninsula Community Theatre 2%

Clifford Hoffman - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach 1%

Haley Dortch (as Ella) - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

Elise Jones - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Hubbard Farr - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 12%

Felicia Fields - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater 8%

Christopher Bernhardt - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Ed Allmann - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 4%

Beatty Barnes - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Jessi DiPette - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Matthew Payton-Downey - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

Paige Abbatacola - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 3%

Cody Hall - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

James McDaniel - DRACULA - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Bela’ Ware - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 3%

John Eidman - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Gretchen Eckert - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 2%

Merry Joy DeCarmo - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Maggie Quick - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 2%

Grace Ehrhorn - LITTLE MOON OF ALBAN - Tower Theater 2%

Ghillian Porter - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Susie VanBlarican - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Center 2%

Natalie Dobler - OUR TOWN - City on a Hill Youth Theatre 2%

Mary Andrechik - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 2%

Sean Thompson - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Melissa Maniglia - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Tevin Davis - THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Lainey Woody - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 2%

Kathryn Strouse - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Play

MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 14%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 9%

DRACULA - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 9%

ROE - Virginia Wesleyan University 7%

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - James River Theatre 5%

THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 5%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 4%

MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 4%

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 4%

BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 4%

BELL BOOK & CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 2%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

HAMLET - James River Theatre 2%

THE MATCHMAKER - City on a Hill Youth Theatre 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - American Shakespeare Center 1%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 1%

IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - James River Theatre 1%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brooke Spencer - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy of the Arts Lynchburg 11%

Trey DelPo - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 10%

Sean Thompson - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%

Christine Yepson - MACBETH - Wolfbane 8%

Nic Thornburg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Dustin Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Sandy Lawrence - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Krista Franco - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation 4%

Erin Foreman - MARY POPPINS - EC Glass High School 4%

James Raymond - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Lizbeth Ramirez - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 4%

William Pierson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Sandy Lawrence - HELLO, DOLLY! - LTVB 3%

Kerri Crosby - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Kristen Martino - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Dahlia Al-Habieli - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Erin Foreman - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Sean Thompson - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Jimmy Ray Ward - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Steve Allen - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Kerri Crosby - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 1%

Krista Franco - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Dave Olsen - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Alan Muraoka - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Will Slusher - PIPELINE - Live Arts 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 22%

Cristina Rose Shafarman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 13%

Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 10%

Steven Allegretto - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 7%

Cristina Rose Shafarman - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Steven Allegretto - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 6%

Jimmy Dragas - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

John Trindle - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 5%

Moriah Joy - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Matt Smith - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre Of Virginia 4%

Matt Smith - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Steven Allegretto - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Savannah Woodruff - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Trent Stephens - THE REVENGER’S TRAGEDY - Polaris Shakespeare Company 2%

Andre Pluess - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Savannah Woodruff - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

John Roberts - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Trent Stephens - CORIOLANUS - Polaris Shakespeare Company 1%

Savannah Woodruff - THE CAKE - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Steven Allegretto - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aleah Ward - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 14%

Carla Turner - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 8%

Maryanne Kiley - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

Erin Andrews - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

Sabina Petra - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Tara Moscopulos - BLOOD BROTHERS - Generic Theater 3%

Zack Kattwinkel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 3%

Jessi DiPette - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Gabrielle Mirabella - STRANGER SINGS - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Penelope Hanson - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Judy Triska - PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 3%

Emory Redfearn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Jessica Lahm - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

James Cooper - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 2%

Bill Bodine - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre 2%

Ted Kraje - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Adam du Plessis (as Bud) - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Mayalin Quinones - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

John Eidman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Noah DeCarmo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation 2%

Baley Crisp - SEUSSICAL - Masterworx Theatre 2%

Bela Ware - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Masterworx 2%

Chelsea Margaux Smith - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

Bayley Crisp - THE SECRET GARDEN - Bedford Little Town Players 1%

Elliot Ware - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Masterworxs 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sabina Petra - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Dasianae Cross - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater 9%

Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Steven West - DRACULA - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 7%

Isabella Noelle Crouch - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 7%

Jessi DiPette - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Clifford Hoffman - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach 4%

John Eldman - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Noah DeCarmo - MACBETH - Wolfbane 4%

Taylor - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Moriah Joy - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

ArLynn Parker - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Melissa Knapp - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - James River Theatre 3%

Sarah Jacques - CLUE: ON STAGE - Smithfield Little Theater 2%

Tom Jones - IT CAME FROM MARS! - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Karen Buchiem - CLUE - Little theater of virginia beach 2%

Noah DeCarmo - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance 2%

Anna Tozzi Barbay - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Ariana Sophia - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Annabelle Dragas Xanthos - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Leah Thompson - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Adam Briningham - CLUE - Little theater of virginia 1%

Ann Heywood - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 1%

Mike Burnette - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 1%

Meg Rodgers - TWELFTH NIGHT - American Shakespeare Center 1%

