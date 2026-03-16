KC and The Sunshine Band Will Come to SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion

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KC and The Sunshine Band is coming to SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia on Thursday, July 9th as part of the 2026 concert season. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 26th, while supplies last.

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey—KC for short—developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. You can count on hearing his music on the radio, at a nightclub, at the movies, in a sports arena or at one of the 100-plus concerts KC and the Sunshine Band plays every year. It is always fun and truly makes all who hear it happy enough to dance!

Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2026 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to the Tribute Nights at Innsbrook series, National Headliners at Innsbrook series, or both series in the upcoming concerts season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at afterhoursinnsbrook.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Gary Allan on May 28th, Chris Janson on June 5th, The Legwarmers - Ultimate 80’s Tribute Band on July 3rd, The Marshall Tucker Band on July 11th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 17th, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on July 18th, Warren Zeiders on July 23rd, Yachtley Crew on July 25th, Little River Band on July 31st, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 7th, Tracy Lawrence on August 13th, Indigo Girls on August 14th, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors on August 27th, and Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour on September 18th. More shows will be announced soon.