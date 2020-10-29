James River Theatre Company Launches in Lynchburg

The company was co-founded by Maggie Hendrix and Christina Crouch.

The News Advance has reported that a new theater company has launched in Lynchburg- the James River Theatre Company co-founded by Maggie Hendrix and Christina Crouch.

Check out the full story HERE.

Hendrix shared:

"One of the things that we both started seeing was that there was a lack of women-led theater...A lot of times, you don't see women directors, or costumers, stage managers, running crew, etc. We really wanted to give women a voice here in Lynchburg, an opportunity for them to flourish in a place that's safe for them to do so."

The company's first production will be William Shakespeare's comedy, "Much Ado About Nothing," opening November 6.

See the full story HERE.

For more information about the company visit: https://www.jamesrivertheatre.com/

