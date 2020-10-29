Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

James River Theatre Company Launches in Lynchburg

The company was co-founded by Maggie Hendrix and Christina Crouch.

Oct. 29, 2020  
The News Advance has reported that a new theater company has launched in Lynchburg- the James River Theatre Company co-founded by Maggie Hendrix and Christina Crouch.

Hendrix shared:

"One of the things that we both started seeing was that there was a lack of women-led theater...A lot of times, you don't see women directors, or costumers, stage managers, running crew, etc. We really wanted to give women a voice here in Lynchburg, an opportunity for them to flourish in a place that's safe for them to do so."

The company's first production will be William Shakespeare's comedy, "Much Ado About Nothing," opening November 6.

For more information about the company visit: https://www.jamesrivertheatre.com/


