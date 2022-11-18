Holiday Trivia At Atlas Brew Works Ivy City Announced Thursday December 1

'Tis the season!

The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about the Holiday Season on Thursday, December 1st at 7:00pm!

High-flying, knowledge-dropping trivia action comes to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, located at 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002, EVERY Thursday night.

And on the first Thursday of every month, we will have our special themed trivia nights, so grab a team and duke it out for holiday trivia supremacy.

The host for this event is the always fantastic Michael Bolton!

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.

Not only that, Atlas Ivy City will have $5 core pints from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, and there will be food from one of the DC area's best vendors. This game as always is FREE to play!

For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com