Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Folk & Country Rock Pioneer Jim Messina At City Winery Boston Nova 13

Jim Messina's legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups, a vibrant solo career, and scores of producing and engineering credits.

Central Virginia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

Folk & Country Rock Pioneer Jim Messina At City Winery Boston Nova 13

Jim Messina, whose impact on popular music makes him one of the seminal figures of folk and country rock, plays an intimate show at City Winery Boston Sunday, November 13. Tickets are on sale now for the 8pm show at citywinery.com/boston.

An undisputed expert in the fine art of making hit music, Jim Messina's legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups, a vibrant solo career, and scores of producing and engineering credits.

While acting as producer/audio engineer for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina ultimately joined the band as its bass player. When "the Springfield" disbanded in 1968, Jim and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco. With Jim on lead guitar, Poco defined a new musical genre, Country Rock. After three successful albums, Jim was ready for a change and left to return to his passion for producing music. He signed as an independent producer with Columbia Records.

In November 1970, Columbia asked Jim to work with an unknown Kenny Loggins. While helping Kenny get ready for a record and touring, the two discovered that they worked well together, and Jim agreed to sit in on Kenny's first album. Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina Sittin' In was released in November of 1971 and an accidental duo was formed.

Over the next seven years, Loggins & Messina released eight hit albums, had scores of hit songs and sold over 16 million albums. They had become one of rock's most successful recording duos ever, but it was time for the duo to go their separate ways.

After a series of celebrated solo acoustic tours, Jim formed a band made of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career. His latest release, In the Groove, includes selected hits from all three of Jim's previous bands, as well as several of his solo works.

Jim Messina will perform at City Winery Boston on Sunday November 13 at 8 PM (doors at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



1st Stage Presents THE RAINMAKER This Month Photo
1st Stage Presents THE RAINMAKER This Month
1st Stage has announced The Rainmaker, written by N. Richard Nash and directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes from November 17, 2022 through December 11, 2022.
Marvel Trivia Comes to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City This Week Photo
Marvel Trivia Comes to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City This Week
The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about the Marvel Universe this Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00pm!
ON YOUR FEET! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Comes To Lowell Memorial Auditorium Photo
ON YOUR FEET! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Comes To Lowell Memorial Auditorium, November 9
Lowell Management Group presents ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN on Wednesday, November 9th at 7:30pm as part of its Centennial Season of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
VIOLET to Open at Live Arts Theater in November Photo
VIOLET to Open at Live Arts Theater in November
Live Arts Theater's 2022/23 Transformations Season journeys forward with the award-winning musical VIOLET. This soaring musical pilgrimage features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by Brian Crawley. VIOLET will have 12 performances in the Gibson Theater, November 18 through December 10, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


1st Stage Presents THE RAINMAKER This Month1st Stage Presents THE RAINMAKER This Month
November 1, 2022

1st Stage has announced The Rainmaker, written by N. Richard Nash and directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes from November 17, 2022 through December 11, 2022.
Marvel Trivia Comes to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City This WeekMarvel Trivia Comes to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City This Week
October 31, 2022

The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about the Marvel Universe this Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00pm!
Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater Returns with THE PRINCESS AND THE GOBLINCreative Cauldron's Learning Theater Returns with THE PRINCESS AND THE GOBLIN
October 28, 2022

Creative Cauldron’s twenty-year anniversary and 2022-23 Season, its first producing entirely original works continues with the Learning Theater original musical: The Princess and the Goblin. Created and directed by Laura Connors Hull, Lenny Mendez and Will Stevenson, with music by Matt Conner and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith, Creative Cauldron’s, The Princess and the Goblin is a humor-fueled musical adventure specifically for young audiences but a delight for any age.
ON YOUR FEET! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Comes To Lowell Memorial Auditorium, November 9ON YOUR FEET! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Comes To Lowell Memorial Auditorium, November 9
October 19, 2022

Lowell Management Group presents ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN on Wednesday, November 9th at 7:30pm as part of its Centennial Season of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
VIOLET to Open at Live Arts Theater in NovemberVIOLET to Open at Live Arts Theater in November
October 19, 2022

Live Arts Theater's 2022/23 Transformations Season journeys forward with the award-winning musical VIOLET. This soaring musical pilgrimage features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics and book by Brian Crawley. VIOLET will have 12 performances in the Gibson Theater, November 18 through December 10, 2022.