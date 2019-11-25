BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Central Virginia Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Central Virginia:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Robert Anthony Jones - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 21%
 Scott Wichmann - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Virginia Repertory Theatre 17%
 Brian Ray Norris - GUYS AND DOLLS - Virginia Stage Company 13%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Alexander Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 19%
 Levi Meerovich - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 13%
 Mason Ferguson - NEWSIES - SPARC 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Clark Scott Carmichael - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 23%
 David Lewis - JULIUS CAESAR - The American Shakespeare Center 16%
 Scott Wichmann - TALK RADIO - 5th Wall Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Tiffany Haas - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 24%
 Mesgana Jackson - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 15%
 Felicia Curry - SISTER ACT - Virginia Musical Theatre 10%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Julia Finke - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST - The Governor's School for the Arts 17%
 Evelyn Dumeer - CHICAGO - The Steward School 8%
 Chris Ann Wells - BIG FISH - Smithfield Little Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Constance Swain - ANTIGONE - The American Shakespeare Center 30%
 Eva DeVirgilis - IN MY CHAIR - Cadence Theatre Company 17%
 Katrinah Carol Lewis - A DOLL'S HOUSE - TheatreLAB 16%

Best Choreography (non-professional)
Jeff Warner - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 16%
 Ali Thibodeau - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 15%
 Lisa Rumbauskas - NEWSIES - SPARC 11%

Best Choreography (professional)
Jeff Warner - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 16%
 Billy Bustamante - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 16%
 Jeff Warner - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 14%

Best Costume Design (non-professional)
Sandy Short/Linda Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 34%
 Katie Brand - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 18%
 Lisa Bobotas - SPAMALOT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Best Costume Design (professional)
Sandy Short - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 24%
 Jeanne Nugent - THE WIZ - Virginia Repertory Theatre 16%
 Kyna Chilcot - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 11%

Best Direction of a Musical (professional)
Chip Gallagher - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 17%
 Patrick A'Hearn - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 12%
 Nicolas Minas - GUYS AND DOLLS - Virginia Stage Company 12%

Best Direction of a Play (professional)
Khanisha Foster - THE BLUEST EYE - Virginia Stage Company 26%
 Desdemona Chiang - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - The American Shakespeare Center 19%
 Chelsea Burke - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Quill Theatre 14%

Best Ensemble in a Professional Production
MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 26%
 ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 15%
 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Virginia Repertory Theatre 15%

Best Lighting Design (non-professional)
Jason Amato - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 33%
 Heather Butterbaugh - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 16%
 Alex Mason - CHESS - Generic Theatre 12%

Best Lighting Design (professional)
Jason Amato - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 21%
 Maranda Debusk - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 16%
 BJ Wilkinson - ATLANTIS - Virginia Repertory Theatre 15%

Best Musical (non-professional)
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Governor's School for the Arts 21%
 MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 16%
 NEWSIES - SPARC 12%

Best Musical (professional)
MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 16%
 MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 16%
 LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 13%

Best Original Work
The Governor's School for the Arts Students - LOCKED DOWN - The Governor’s School for the Arts 29%
 Eva DeVirgilis - IN MY CHAIR - Cadence Theatre 21%
 Alex Simpson / Peyton Creasey - PENCIL THE DATE - Zeider's American Dream Theatre 18%

Best Play (non-professional)
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Smithfield Little Theatre 21%
 THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Governor's School for the Arts 20%
 THE WOLVES - The Governor's School for the Arts 17%

Best Play (professional)
THE BLUEST EYE - Virginia Stage Company 31%
 GLORIA - Cadence Theatre Company 18%
 ADMISSIONS - TheatreLAB 12%

Best Set Design (non-professional)
Philip Milone - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Dogwood Dell 22%
 Jason Martens - LEGALLY BLONDE - Smithfield Little Theatre 13%
 Matt Gorris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 12%

Best Set Design (professional)
Brian Strauss - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 17%
 Frank Foster - ANNIE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 17%
 McKay Coble - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 15%

Best Sound Design (non-professional)
Charles Owrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Theatre of Norfolk 42%
 Matt Smith - SPAMALOT - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 32%
 John Roberts - SWEET CHARITY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 25%

Best Sound Design (professional)
Steven Allegretto - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 17%
 Steven Allegretto - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Virginia Stage Company 16%
 Steven Allegretto - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Virginia Musical Theatre 14%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (professional)
Alexander Sapp - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Virginia Repertory Theatre 16%
 Geoffrey Klein - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 14%
 Wesley Ehle - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 14%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (professional)
John Forkner - OUR TOWN - Virginia Stage Company 27%
 Jeff Clevenger - BROADWAY BOUND - Virginia Repertory Theatre 20%
 Adam Turck - THE TEMPEST - Quill Theatre 16%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (professional)
Andrea Rivette - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Musical Theatre 14%
 Lindsay Eure - SEUSSICAL - Virginia Musical Theatre 13%
 Grey Garrett - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Virginia Repertory Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (professional)
Felicia Fields - OUR TOWN - Virginia Stage Company 39%
 Jill Bari Steinberg - BROADWAY BOUND - Virginia Repertory Theatre 16%
 Amber Marie Martinez - DANCE NATION - TheatreLAB 15%

Best Touring Show
THE LION KING - Chrysler Hall 26%
 WAITRESS - Altria Theater 20%
 HAVE YOU FILLED A BUCKET TODAY? - Virginia Repertory Theatre 17%

Theater of the Year
Virginia Repertory Theatre 15%
 Virginia Musical Theatre 14%
 Virginia Stage Company 12%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Central Virginia Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music