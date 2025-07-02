Fantasia Barrino Comes to Scope Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-winning vocal powerhouse, Fantasia Barrino, is coming to Scope Arena at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 18 with special guest Anthony Hamilton. Fans will have the opportunity to experience an unforgettable night as the platinum-selling artists perform their chart-topping hits.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 7. The general on sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9. Tickets can be purchased at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com. Visit SevenVenues.com for more information.

Fantasia first broke onto the scene in 2004, entering every heart and home as the Season 3 winner of “American Idol.” In addition to her two GRAMMY® Award wins, Fantasia has been nominated numerous times by the Recording Academy, NAACP Image Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Soul Train Awards, with two Billboard Music Award wins and four NAACP Image Award wins. Fantasia was recently recognized as one of Time100’s Most Influential People of 2024 and in 2023 was selected as one of the entertainment industry’s brightest stars by Variety for their “Power of Women” honor and featured as one of Elle Magazine’s 2023 “Women in Hollywood.”

Reprising her Broadway role, in her major motion picture debut, Fantasia dazzled in the lead role of ‘Celie’ in Warner Bros’ modern adaptation of “The Color Purple,” with the second-biggest Christmas Day opening in box office history. For her starring role, Fantasia was honored with the prestigious ‘Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture’ award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards ceremony and received nominations from BAFTA for ‘Best Leading Actress’ and The Golden Globes for ‘Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy’ as well as ‘Drama Movie Star of the Year’ from the People’s Choice Awards. The cast was recognized at the Critics’ Choice Awards Celebration of Cinema & TV with the Ensemble Award while garnering nominations from both SAG and the Critics’ Choice Association.

Fantasia followed her 2004 “American Idol” win with the release of her platinum-selling debut album, “Free Yourself,” and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at #1 with her first single “I Believe.” While “Truth,” the second single from the album, also claimed the #1 spot and remained for 14 weeks. Since the release of “Free Yourself,” Fantasia has gone on to release six additional studio albums, including her self-titled sophomore effort “Back to Me” (2011), which featured the GRAMMY® Award-winning single “Bittersweet.” Fantasia’s fifth studio album “The Definition of…” (2016) debuted at #1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and #6 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, with her first holiday album “Christmas After Midnight” (2017) accompanied by a sold-out holiday tour. Fantasia has enjoyed chart-topping triple platinum and multi-platform success since her 2004 win.



Joining Fantasia is GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, Anthony Hamilton, who has achieved global sales of over 50 million albums. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee notably performed for President Obama and First Lady Michelle, cementing his place in the history books as the "narrator of love." He made his film debut in the critically acclaimed “American Gangster,” and lent his vocals to the song "Freedom" from the Academy® Award-nominated film “Django Unchained.”

