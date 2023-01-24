Disney's THE JUNGLE BOOK to Open at The Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in February

Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS is playing at The Ella Fitzgerald Theater from Friday, February 17 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, February 18 at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm. The high-energy 30-minute musical, designed for elementary school-aged performers, is based on the classic Rudyard Kipling novel and the beloved 1967 Disney film. The Downing-Gross cast includes several local Newport News students led by director, James Cooper.
"This is such a fun show. You are going to love this show and its cast of talented young performers. You may even remember a few from their last children's production Shrek Jr." - Parent of cast member
The jungle is jumpin' with jazz in this exciting adaptation of the classic Disney animated feature The Jungle Book. Join Mowgli, Baloo, King Louie, and the gang as they swing their way through madcap adventures and thwart the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Disney songs including "The Bare Necessities" and "I Wanna Be Like You." With colorful characters and that toe-tapping jungle rhythm, The Jungle Book KIDS is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!
For information on purchasing tickets please visit www.downinggross.org or call (757) 247-8950 for tickets and reservations.
Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing The Jungle Book KIDS or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.
