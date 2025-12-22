Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; The Hurrah Players Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ginger Minj - THE BIG GAY CABARET - Richmond Triangle Players 14%

HOLIDAY CABARET: THE ERAS CABARET

14%

Chloe Vrooman -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

13%

Rebeca Drury -- RiverStage

HOLIDIVAS

12%

Kai B. White -- Zeiders American Dream Theater

MISTER SHOWTIME

10%

Scott Wichman -- Virginia Stage Company

CUT: YOUR FAVORITE SONGS YOU’VE NEVER HEARD

7%

Elle Meerovich -- Firehouse Theatre

HOLIDIVAS

7%

Shawna Lawhorn -- Zeiders American Dream Theater

SOUNDS LIKE HOME

7%

Sierra Alexander -- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

LIL’ GUY IN A BIG OL’ WORLD

6%

August Hundley -- Richmond Triangle Players

PERFECT PAIR

6%

Georgia Farmer -- Richmond Triangle Players

DIRTY BARBIE & OTHER GIRLHOOD TALES

4%

Denise Stewart -- Carysbrook Performing Arts Center

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Angela Brown -- Virginia Musical Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Stephanie Wood -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

6%

Stephanie Wood -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Amy Harbin -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

WAITRESS

5%

Paul Dandridge -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

ANNIE

5%

Angela A Brown -- VMT

THE PRODUCERS

4%

Karen Buchheim -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Tre Porchia -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

A STRANGE LOOP

4%

Deandra Clarke -- Richmond Triangle Players

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

Paul Dandridge -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

3%

Lisa Wallace -- The Hurrah Players

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

Nathaniel Shaw -- Firehouse Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Lisa Wallace -- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center

JUNIE B JONES

3%

Chloe Wenzel -- Hurrah players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Kimberly Sheppard -- Little Town Players

BLACK GIRL MAGIC

3%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper -- The Underground Performing Arts Collective

CHOIR BOY

3%

Tre Porchia -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

FROZEN

3%

Lisa Wallace -- Sandler Center

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Hattiebelle Jones -- Commerce Street Theater

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

2%

Kaiya Prince -- VSC

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Kate Bellman -- Homefront Players

THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL

2%

Meagan Justice -- Goochland Community Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

Jacquez Linder Long -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

2%

Nathanial Shaw -- Firehouse Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

11%

Anne Hilton -- Hurrah Players

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

7%

Bee Gable -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

NATASHA & PIERRE

7%

- Firehouse Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

4%

Karen Buchheim, Kay Burcher, ArLynn Parker, and Robert Shirley -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Meg Murray -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Brianha C. Lide -- Caroline Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Karen Page -- Little Town Players

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

4%

Anna Bialkowski -- Richmond Shakespeare

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

Jeanne Nugent -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Sarah Grady -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Chelsie Cartledge Rose -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Chelsie Cartledge-Rose -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Kendra Rai -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

4%

Erin Welsh -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

TOP GIRLS

3%

Cindy Dragas, Kathy Hinson -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

A STRANGE LOOP

3%

Margarette Joyner -- Richmond Triangle Players

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Vicki Cifers -- Commerce Street Theater

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

2%

Elizabeth Wislar -- American Shakespeare Center

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

2%

Grayson Johnson -- Grayscale Productions

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Sarah Brown -- Goochland Community Theatre

AS YOU LOVE IT

2%

Ryan Ward -- Zeiders American Dream Theater

PLAZA SUITE

2%

Elizabeth Smith -- Caroline Community Theatre

PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS

2%

Ryan Ward -- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

SMOKE

1%

Sarah Grady -- Cadence Theater

ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE

1%

Ryan Ward -- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

SNOW WHITE A BALLET ADVENTURE

53%

- Sandler Center VB

AERIAL DANCE

29%

- Washington & Lee University Department of Theatre, Dance & Film Studies

WINTER DANCE REP 2025

18%

- Washington & Lee University Department of Theatre, Dance & Film Studies

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Amy Harbin -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Angel Moreland -- Caroline Community Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

5%

Chelsea Burke -- Firehouse Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Trey DelPo -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Christopher D. Evans -- Little Town Players

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

Travis Malone -- The Hurrah Players

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

5%

Hugh Copeland -- Roper Performing Arts Center

RACING THE NIGHT

4%

Gary Spell -- GVI Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Tom Quantance -- Virginia Stage Company

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Chip Gallagher -- Virginia Musical Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Patrick A’Hearn -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Patrick A’Hearn -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

WAITRESS

3%

Rick Hammerly -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

3%

Katrina Carol Lewis -- Triangle Theatre/Firehouse Theatre

LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO

3%

Stan Zimmerman -- North Street Playhouse

MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL

3%

Sharon Cook -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Kay Burcher -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Penny Ayn Maas -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Patrick A'HEarn -- RiverStage

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Chip Gallagher -- Virginia Musical Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Lisa Butler -- Little Town Players

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Nikki Fey-Burgett -- Commerce Street Theater

GABRIEL

2%

Foster Solomon -- Atlas Partnership & Others

SNAPSHOTS

2%

Frank Foster -- HATTheatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL A NEW MUSICAL

2%

Chip Gallagher -- Sandler Center

CHOIR BOY

9%

Tre Porchìa -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

8%

Quinn Vogt Welsh -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

DRACULA, A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY

5%

Melissa Mowry -- Virginia Stage Company

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

Sean Dugan -- The Governor's School for the Arts

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Constance Swain -- American Shakespeare Center

TOP GIRLS

5%

Annabelle Dragas Xanthos -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR

4%

David Walton -- Little Town Players

SMOKE

3%

Anna Johnson -- Firehouse

SMOKE

3%

Anna Johnson -- Cadence Theater

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Rick Hammerly -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE

3%

Trey Clarkson, Leila Stephanie, & Patrick Mullins -- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Nathaniel Shaw -- Firehouse Theatre

BEDROOM FARCE

3%

Desiree Baughman -- Little Town Players

PLAZA SUITE

3%

Elizabeth Smith -- Caroline Community Theatre

FAT HAM

3%

Jerrell L. Henderson -- Virginia Stage Company

CLYDE'S

2%

Leila Stephanie, Maryanne Kiley -- Generic Theater

A GREAT WILDERNESS

2%

Victoria Blake -- Generic Theater

AS YOU LIKE IT

2%

Maryanne Kiley -- Zeiders American Dream Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

K.P. Powell -- American Shakespeare Center

SLEUTH

2%

Marc Dyer -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

NOW AND THEN

2%

Myles Miller -- Caroline Community Theatre

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

2%

Sydney Usova -- Goochland Community Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Debra Clinton -- Swift Creek Mill Theatre

THE TEMPEST

2%

Chris Hanna -- ODURep

CORDUROY

2%

Katherine Hammond -- ODURep

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

8%

- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

- The Hurrah Players

RACING THE NIGHT

5%

- GVI Productions

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

A STRANGE LOOP

4%

- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

- Virginia Repertory Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

4%

- Virginia Musical Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

3%

- The Hurrah Players

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

- Firehouse Theatre

LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO

3%

- North Street Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

CHOIR BOY

3%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

AS YOU LOVE IT

3%

- Zeiders American Dream Theater

THE PRODUCERS

3%

- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

ANNIE

2%

- Virginia Musical Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

- Commerce Street Theater

BEDROOM FARCE

2%

- Little Town Players

PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS

2%

- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Caroline Community Theatre

TOP GIRLS

2%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

PLAZA SUITE

2%

- Caroline Community Theatre

SMOKE

2%

- Firehouse

MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL

2%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

- The Lake Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Weston Corey -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

Alyssandra Docherty -- The Wells Theater

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

7%

Weston Corey -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

CHOIR BOY

6%

Derrion La’Zachan Hawkins -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Emily Lutz -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

5%

Derrion La’Zachan Hawkins -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Tommy Zamberlan -- Caroline Community Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

4%

BJ Wilkinson -- Firehouse Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Alicia Wolters -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

ANNIE

4%

Jason Amato -- Virginia Musical Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

4%

Joe Doran -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

3%

Michael Jarett -- Richmond Triangle Players

MEDUSA

3%

Akin Ritchie -- CORE Theatre Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Andrew F. Griffin -- Virginia Theatre Festival

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Weston Corey -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

40 WHACKS

3%

Akin Ritchie -- CORE Theatre Ensemble

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

BJ Wilkinson -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

LOVING V. VIRGINIA

3%

Xavier Pierce -- VOA/Richmond Symphony

THE TEMPEST

2%

Woody Robinson -- ODURep

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

Lane Kinsley -- The Lake Players

WAITRESS

2%

Joe Doran -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

SNAPSHOTS

2%

Bill Jenkins -- HATTheatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Jason Amato -- Virginia Musical Theatre

MISERY

2%

BJ Wilkinson -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

FAT HAM

2%

Jason Lynch -- Virginia Stage Company

SWEENEY TODD

8%

Andre Magalhaes and Nancy Whitfield -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

7%

Carson Eubank -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

Cristina Loyola -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

Calvin Hitchcock -- Virginia Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Carson Eubank -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

5%

Elle Meerovich -- Firehouse Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

4%

Ben Miller -- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

4%

Troy Mearkle -- Commerce Street Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

Carson Eubank -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Sherrod Brown -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

FOOTLOOSE

4%

John B. DeHaas -- VMT

WAITRESS

4%

Leilani Fenick -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

RACING THE NIGHT

4%

Gary Spell -- GVI Productions

ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE

4%

Andy Poindexter -- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Sam Peterson -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO

3%

Natasha Smoot -- North Street Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Rebecca Clay and Melody Sánchez-Luca -- Caroline Community Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Kathi-Lee Wilson -- Regent University

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Leilani Fenick -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

REFLECTIONS

2%

TreyVon Smith -- J. L. Dean Production

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

Jaleel Jackson -- Goochland Community Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Kelli Fouchi -- Sandler Center

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Ian Miller -- Virginia Theatre Festival

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

2%

Darrius Frowner -- VSC

ANNIE

2%

Nathan R. Matthews -- Virginia Musical Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

7%

- The Hurrah Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

7%

- Little Town Players

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

6%

- riverside center for the performing arts

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

- Little Town Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

5%

- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

- Virginia Stage Company

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

4%

- Firehouse Theatre

RACING THE NIGHT

4%

- GVI Productions

WAITRESS

4%

- Virginia Repertory Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

4%

- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

INTO THE WOODS

3%

- Caroline Community Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

3%

- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre

MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

FOOTLOOSE

3%

- Virginia Musical Theatre

LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO

2%

- North Street Playhouse

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

- The Hurrah Players

ANNIE

2%

- Virginia Musical Theatre

MATILDA

2%

- Wolfbane Productions

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

- Commerce Street Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

- Little Town Players

SNAPSHOTS

1%

- HATTheatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

1%

- Virginia Repertory Theatre

PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS

13%

- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

DORIAN

12%

- Zeiders American Dream Theater

THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR

12%

- Little Town Players

BURIAL TAX

10%

- Firehouse Theatre

RACING THE NIGHT

10%

- GVI Productions

ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE

9%

- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO

7%

- North Street Playhouse

SMOKE

7%

- Cadence Theatre

TEACHER, TEACH

5%

- HATTheatre

REFLECTIONS

4%

- J. L. Dean Productions

SCRIPTED

4%

- Zeiders American Dream Theater

TARRYTOWN

4%

- Generic Theater

EAT

3%

- Zeiders American Dream Theater

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5%

Sarah Mae Andersen -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

Adrianne Hick -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Cecily Jones -- Little Town Players

THE PRODUCERS

4%

Dylan Cavasos -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

RACING THE NIGHT

4%

Ava Saunders -- GVI Productions

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

4%

Ava Saunders -- The Hurrah Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

Annie O’Shea -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Chonise Thomas -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Nova Abrahams -- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Scott Wichman -- Virginia Musical Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

Ally Dods -- Firehouse Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Ava Stevenson -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Temika Younger -- Little Town Players

WAITRESS

2%

Emelie Faith Thompson -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Kevin Cleary -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

A STRANGE LOOP

2%

Marcus Antonio -- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre

SNAPSHOTS

2%

Alanna Wilson -- HATTheatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Sarah Schweit -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

ANNIE

2%

Rainer Trevino -- Virginia Musical Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

Adelaide Trombetta -- The Lake Players

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Adam Hughes -- Commerce Street Theater

LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO

2%

Unique Bailey -- North Street Playhouse

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Will Cloud -- Commerce Street Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Jayna Sanchez-Luca -- Caroline Community Theatre

LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO

2%

Jesse Burdette -- North Street Playhouse

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

10%

Tug Cocker -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

CHOIR BOY

8%

Calvin Graves Jr -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

CONSTELLATIONS

4%

Adam Turck -- Yes And Theatrical Co.

HAMLET

4%

Gregory Dragas -- Tidewater Community College

SMOKE

4%

Adam Turck -- Cadence Theatre

FAT HAM

3%

Marcus Antonio -- Virginia Stage Company

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Abe Timm -- Richmond Shakespeare

SLEUTH

2%

Alan Mathews -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Summer England -- American Shakespeare Center

KING LEAR

2%

Angela Iannone -- American Shakespeare Center

BEDROOM FARCE

2%

Ted Kraje -- Little Town Players

CHOIR BOY

2%

Jacar McNeil -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE

2%

Julia Finke -- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

TOP GIRLS

2%

Madeleine Dilley -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

BEDROOM FARCE

2%

Angie Kraje -- Little Town Players

CLYDE'S

2%

Leila Bryant -- Generic Theater

PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS

2%

Trezure Coles -- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR

2%

Sally Miller -- Little Town Players

CHOIR BOY

2%

Ra’Melle Marshall -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Clifford Clark -- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

MISERY

2%

Susan Sanford -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

AS YOU LOVE IT

1%

Margo von Buseck -- Zeiders American Dream Theater

PLAZA SUITE

1%

Benjamin Bryant -- Caroline Community Theatre

THE TEMPEST

1%

Brian Jinright -- ODURep

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

1%

Julia Campbell -- Commerce Street Theater

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

10%

- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

CHOIR BOY

7%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

FAT HAM

7%

- Virginia Stage Company

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

- Virginia Repertory Theatre

PLAZA SUITE

5%

- Caroline Community Theatre

TOP GIRLS

5%

- Little Theatre of Norfolk

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

5%

- Firehouse Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

3%

- Richmond Shakespeare

THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR

3%

- Little Town Players

AS YOU LOVE IT

3%

- Zeiders American Dream Theater

MISERY

3%

- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE

3%

- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

SLEUTH

2%

- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

- Masterworx Theatre

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

2%

- Goochland Community Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

- Commerce Street Theater

SMOKE

2%

- Cadence Theater

HAMLET

2%

- Tidewater Community College

THE TEMPEST

2%

- ODURep

PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS

2%

- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

2%

- Grayscale Productions

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

- Virginia Repertory Theatre

THE HEARTSELLERS

1%

- Virginia Theatre Festival

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

1%

- Richmond Shakespeare

LOVING V. VIRGINIA

39%

- VA Opera/Richmond Symphony

CARMEN

36%

- Virginia Opera

LA BOHEME

25%

- Opera on the James

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

6%

Christian Fleming -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

FOOTLOOSE

6%

Ben Needham -- Virginia Musical Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Christian Fleming -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

CHOIR BOY

5%

Brain Cebrian -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Shawn Crawford -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

FAT HAM

5%

Caitlin McLeod -- Virginia Stage Company

FROZEN

5%

Scott Chasey -- Sandler Center

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Tommy Zamberlan -- Caroline Community Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

4%

Renee Chasey -- Roper Performing Arts

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

Christian Fleming -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

3%

Chase Kniffen -- Firehouse Theatre

BEDROOM FARCE

3%

Matt Hovey & Desiree Baughman -- Little Town Players

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Chris Raintree -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Christopher Tulysewski -- The Wells

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Kerri Crosby & Chris Hodl -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Dan Conway -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

Craig Napoliello -- Firehouse Theatre

TOP GIRLS

3%

Matt Gorris -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

A STRANGE LOOP

2%

Frank Foster -- Richmond Triangle Players

WAITRESS

2%

Mercedes Schaum -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

MEMPHIS

2%

Sandra Epperson -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

MISERY

2%

Chris Raintree -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Nate Bertone -- Virginia Theatre Festival

SLEUTH

2%

Marc Dyer -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

SNAPSHOTS

2%

Frank Foster -- HATTheatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

11%

Cheyenne Tenda -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

8%

Cheyenne Tenda -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Tommy Zamberlan -- Caroline Community Theatre

ANNIE

6%

Steven Allegretto -- Virginia Musical Theatre

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

6%

Brian Peterson -- Virginia Stage Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

Mike Hallberg -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Serenity Jones -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL

5%

Serenity Jones -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

5%

Grace LaBelle -- Firehouse Theatre

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Michael Buso -- The Wells

TOP GIRLS

4%

Jimmy Dragas -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

A STRANGE LOOP

4%

Grace Brown Labelle -- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Joey Luck -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Jonathan Pratt -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

3%

Jonathan Pratt -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

SNAPSHOTS

3%

Vickie Scallion -- HATTheatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

Madalyn Rammel -- The Lake Players

AS YOU LOVE IT

2%

Mike Halberg -- Zeiders American Dream Theater

INTO THE BREECHES

2%

Shyloh-Symone Bailey -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

SMOKE

2%

Justice Craig and Julie Vo -- Cadence Theater

MISERY

2%

Joey Luck -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Michael Rasbury -- Virginia Theatre Festival

DIAL M FOR MURDER

1%

Jonathan Pratt -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

DETROIT '67

1%

Kyle Epps -- Firehouse Theatre

CONSTELLATIONS

1%

Kelsey Cordrey -- Yes And Theatrical Co.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

8%

Kelly Glyptis -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

WAITRESS

5%

Kylee Marquez-Downie -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

4%

Mariah Mallory -- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Scott Wichman -- Virginia Stage Company

THE PRODUCERS

4%

Grace Fitzpatrick -- Little Theater of Virginia Beach

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Job Jones-Noel -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Ava Saunders -- Regent University

LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO

3%

Sean Thomas -- North Street Playhouse

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Ava Saunders -- The Hurrah Players

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

3%

Alyssa Kay -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL

2%

Elliot Pope -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Alan Mathews -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Rainey Trevino -- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Madison Cox -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Daniel Pippert -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Alyson Parkinson -- Caroline Community Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Grace Santo -- Sandler Center

FROZEN

2%

Aiden Downer -- Sandler Center

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Anna Super -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

ANNIE

2%

Taylor Drumwright -- Virginia Musical Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

2%

Bayley Lindevaldsen -- The Lake Players

NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

2%

Taylor Baltimore -- Firehouse Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Anthony Nuccio -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

1%

Ella Schnoor -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

1%

Caroline Lynch -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

10%

Grayson Lewis -- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY

9%

Anna Sosa -- Virginia Stage Company

SMOKE

7%

Adam Turck -- Cadence Theater

ALMOST, MAINE

6%

Alanna Cree -- The Governor's School for the Arts

DIAL M FOR MURDER

6%

Adam Turck -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

Susan Sanford -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

TOP GIRLS

5%

Jackie Adonis -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

4%

Becca Spitzer -- Grayscale Productions

CHOIR BOY

4%

Ra'Melle Marshall -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Indya Jackson -- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

CHOIR BOY

3%

Don-Michael Smith -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

NOW AND THEN

3%

Gale McNelly -- Caroline Community Theatre

TOP GIRLS

3%

Amanda Harrison -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

TOP GIRLS

3%

Ashe Rory -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

PLAZA SUITE

2%

Michael Hart -- Caroline Community Theatre

THE TEMPEST

2%

Angelina Paquin -- ODURep

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

2%

Elle Meerovich -- Richmond Shakespeare

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

2%

Brittney Slater -- Goochland Community Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Charlene Hong White -- Virginia Repertory Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

Jianna Hurt -- Richmond Shakespeare

A GREAT WILDERNESS

1%

Lucas Guzzo -- Generic Theater

AS YOU LOVE IT

1%

Greg Dragas -- Zeiders American Dream Theater

TOP GIRLS

1%

Hannah Brown -- Little theatre of Norfolk

CHOIR BOY

1%

Juan Gelpi -- Little Theatre of Norfolk

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

1%

Erica Hughes -- Richmond Shakespeare

CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

15%

- Virginia Repertory Theatre

SEUSSICAL

13%

- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

9%

- Susan Goode Center for Performing Arts

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

8%

- Virginia Stage Company

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

8%

- Hurrah Players

FROZEN

7%

- Sandler Center

JUNIE B JONES

7%

- The Hurrah Players

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS

7%

- Virginia Repertory Theatre

THE POOH AND THE HOOD

5%

- Commerce Street Theater

CORDUROY

4%

- ODURep

AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS

4%

- Children's Theater of Hampton Roads

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

4%

- Roper Theater

PUFFS

3%

- Goochland Community Theatre

SCRIPTED

2%

- Zeiders American Dream Theater

I’LL HUFF AND I’LL PUFF: THE ABSOLUTELY TRUE STORY OF THE BIG BAD WOLF

2%

- Children's Theatre of Hampton Roads

GRACE FOR PRESIDENT

2%

- Virginia Repertory Theatre

12%

The Hurrah Players

11%

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

8%

Little Theatre of Norfolk

5%

Virginia Musical Theatre

5%

Virginia Stage Company

5%

Virginia Repertory Theatre

4%

Little Town Players

4%

Caroline Community Theatre

4%

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

3%

Richmond Triangle Players

3%

Firehouse Theatre

3%

North Street Playhouse

3%

ODURep

3%

The Zeiders American Dream Theater

2%

American Shakespeare Center

2%

ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

2%

Commerce Street Theater

2%

Sandler Center

2%

Cadence Theater

2%

Zeiders American Dream Theater

2%

Riverside THeater

1%

Goochland Community Theatre

1%

Wolfbane Productions

1%

HATTheatre

1%

The Wells

