Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; The Hurrah Players Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ginger Minj
- THE BIG GAY CABARET
- Richmond Triangle Players
14%
Chloe Vrooman
- HOLIDAY CABARET: THE ERAS CABARET
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
14%
Rebeca Drury
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- RiverStage
13%
Kai B. White
- HOLIDIVAS
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
12%
Scott Wichman
- MISTER SHOWTIME
- Virginia Stage Company
10%
Elle Meerovich
- CUT: YOUR FAVORITE SONGS YOU’VE NEVER HEARD
- Firehouse Theatre
7%
Shawna Lawhorn
- HOLIDIVAS
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
7%
Sierra Alexander
- SOUNDS LIKE HOME
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
7%
August Hundley
- LIL’ GUY IN A BIG OL’ WORLD
- Richmond Triangle Players
6%
Georgia Farmer
- PERFECT PAIR
- Richmond Triangle Players
6%
Denise Stewart
- DIRTY BARBIE & OTHER GIRLHOOD TALES
- Carysbrook Performing Arts Center
4%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Brown
- FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
8%
Stephanie Wood
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
6%
Stephanie Wood
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
6%
Amy Harbin
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Paul Dandridge
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%
Angela A Brown
- ANNIE
- VMT
5%
Karen Buchheim
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%
Tre Porchia
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Jennifer Kelly-Cooper
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Deandra Clarke
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players
4%
Paul Dandridge
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Lisa Wallace
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- The Hurrah Players
3%
Nathaniel Shaw
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Lisa Wallace
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
3%
Chloe Wenzel
- JUNIE B JONES
- Hurrah players
3%
Kimberly Sheppard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Town Players
3%
Jennifer Kelly-Cooper
- BLACK GIRL MAGIC
- The Underground Performing Arts Collective
3%
Tre Porchia
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Lisa Wallace
- FROZEN
- Sandler Center
3%
Hattiebelle Jones
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
3%
Kaiya Prince
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- VSC
2%
Kate Bellman
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Homefront Players
2%
Meagan Justice
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%
Jacquez Linder Long
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Nathanial Shaw
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Firehouse Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Hilton
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Hurrah Players
11%
Bee Gable
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
7%NATASHA & PIERRE
- Firehouse Theatre
7%
Karen Buchheim, Kay Burcher, ArLynn Parker, and Robert Shirley
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%
Meg Murray
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Brianha C. Lide
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
4%
Karen Page
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Town Players
4%
Anna Bialkowski
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
4%
Jeanne Nugent
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Sarah Grady
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Chelsie Cartledge Rose
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Chelsie Cartledge-Rose
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Kendra Rai
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Erin Welsh
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Cindy Dragas, Kathy Hinson
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Margarette Joyner
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players
3%
Vicki Cifers
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
3%
Elizabeth Wislar
- THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA
- American Shakespeare Center
2%
Grayson Johnson
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Grayscale Productions
2%
Sarah Brown
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%
Ryan Ward
- AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%
Elizabeth Smith
- PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Ryan Ward
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Sarah Grady
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
1%
Ryan Ward
- ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
1%Best Dance Production SNOW WHITE A BALLET ADVENTURE
- Sandler Center VB
53%AERIAL DANCE
- Washington & Lee University Department of Theatre, Dance & Film Studies
29%WINTER DANCE REP 2025
- Washington & Lee University Department of Theatre, Dance & Film Studies
18%Best Direction Of A Musical
Amy Harbin
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
7%
Angel Moreland
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
6%
Chelsea Burke
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
5%
Trey DelPo
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Christopher D. Evans
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
5%
Travis Malone
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- The Hurrah Players
5%
Hugh Copeland
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Roper Performing Arts Center
5%
Gary Spell
- RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
4%
Tom Quantance
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Virginia Stage Company
4%
Chip Gallagher
- FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
4%
Patrick A’Hearn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Patrick A’Hearn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
3%
Rick Hammerly
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Katrina Carol Lewis
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Triangle Theatre/Firehouse Theatre
3%
Stan Zimmerman
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
3%
Sharon Cook
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Kay Burcher
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
3%
Penny Ayn Maas
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
3%
Patrick A'HEarn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- RiverStage
3%
Chip Gallagher
- BEAUTIFUL
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%
Lisa Butler
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Town Players
2%
Nikki Fey-Burgett
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%
Foster Solomon
- GABRIEL
- Atlas Partnership & Others
2%
Frank Foster
- SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
2%
Chip Gallagher
- CHRISTMAS CAROL A NEW MUSICAL
- Sandler Center
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Tre Porchìa
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
9%
Quinn Vogt Welsh
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
8%
Melissa Mowry
- DRACULA, A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY
- Virginia Stage Company
5%
Sean Dugan
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Governor's School for the Arts
5%
Constance Swain
- LITTLE WOMEN
- American Shakespeare Center
5%
Annabelle Dragas Xanthos
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
David Walton
- THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR
- Little Town Players
4%
Anna Johnson
- SMOKE
- Firehouse
3%
Anna Johnson
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
3%
Rick Hammerly
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Trey Clarkson, Leila Stephanie, & Patrick Mullins
- ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
3%
Nathaniel Shaw
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Desiree Baughman
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
3%
Elizabeth Smith
- PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
3%
Jerrell L. Henderson
- FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
3%
Leila Stephanie, Maryanne Kiley
- CLYDE'S
- Generic Theater
2%
Victoria Blake
- A GREAT WILDERNESS
- Generic Theater
2%
Maryanne Kiley
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%
K.P. Powell
- ROMEO & JULIET
- American Shakespeare Center
2%
Marc Dyer
- SLEUTH
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
Myles Miller
- NOW AND THEN
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Sydney Usova
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%
Debra Clinton
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Swift Creek Mill Theatre
2%
Chris Hanna
- THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
2%
Katherine Hammond
- CORDUROY
- ODURep
2%Best Ensemble THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
8%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- The Hurrah Players
5%RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
5%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
4%WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- The Hurrah Players
3%NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
3%LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
3%THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
3%ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
2%PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%SMOKE
- Firehouse
2%MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Lake Players
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Weston Corey
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
7%
Alyssandra Docherty
- THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Wells Theater
7%
Weston Corey
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
7%
Derrion La’Zachan Hawkins
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Emily Lutz
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Derrion La’Zachan Hawkins
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Tommy Zamberlan
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
5%
BJ Wilkinson
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
4%
Alicia Wolters
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Jason Amato
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
4%
Joe Doran
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Michael Jarett
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players
3%
Akin Ritchie
- MEDUSA
- CORE Theatre Ensemble
3%
Andrew F. Griffin
- INTO THE WOODS
- Virginia Theatre Festival
3%
Weston Corey
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
3%
Akin Ritchie
- 40 WHACKS
- CORE Theatre Ensemble
3%
BJ Wilkinson
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Xavier Pierce
- LOVING V. VIRGINIA
- VOA/Richmond Symphony
3%
Woody Robinson
- THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
2%
Lane Kinsley
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Lake Players
2%
Joe Doran
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Bill Jenkins
- SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
2%
Jason Amato
- BEAUTIFUL
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%
BJ Wilkinson
- MISERY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Jason Lynch
- FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Andre Magalhaes and Nancy Whitfield
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
8%
Carson Eubank
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
7%
Cristina Loyola
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Calvin Hitchcock
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Virginia Stage Company
6%
Carson Eubank
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
6%
Elle Meerovich
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
5%
Ben Miller
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
4%
Troy Mearkle
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
4%
Carson Eubank
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Sherrod Brown
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
John B. DeHaas
- FOOTLOOSE
- VMT
4%
Leilani Fenick
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Gary Spell
- RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
4%
Andy Poindexter
- ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
4%
Sam Peterson
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
3%
Natasha Smoot
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
3%
Rebecca Clay and Melody Sánchez-Luca
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
3%
Kathi-Lee Wilson
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Regent University
3%
Leilani Fenick
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
TreyVon Smith
- REFLECTIONS
- J. L. Dean Production
2%
Jaleel Jackson
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%
Kelli Fouchi
- ANNIE
- Sandler Center
2%
Ian Miller
- INTO THE WOODS
- Virginia Theatre Festival
2%
Darrius Frowner
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- VSC
2%
Nathan R. Matthews
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%Best Musical THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- The Hurrah Players
7%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
7%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- riverside center for the performing arts
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
5%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Virginia Stage Company
4%NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
4%RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
4%WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
3%A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
3%MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
3%LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- The Hurrah Players
2%ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%MATILDA
- Wolfbane Productions
2%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Town Players
2%SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
1%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
13%DORIAN
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
12%THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR
- Little Town Players
12%BURIAL TAX
- Firehouse Theatre
10%RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
10%ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
9%LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
7%SMOKE
- Cadence Theatre
7%TEACHER, TEACH
- HATTheatre
5%REFLECTIONS
- J. L. Dean Productions
4%SCRIPTED
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
4%TARRYTOWN
- Generic Theater
4%EAT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Sarah Mae Andersen
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%
Adrianne Hick
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Cecily Jones
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
4%
Dylan Cavasos
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%
Ava Saunders
- RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
4%
Ava Saunders
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- The Hurrah Players
4%
Annie O’Shea
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Chonise Thomas
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Nova Abrahams
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
3%
Scott Wichman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
3%
Ally Dods
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Ava Stevenson
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Temika Younger
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
3%
Emelie Faith Thompson
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Kevin Cleary
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Marcus Antonio
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
2%
Alanna Wilson
- SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
2%
Sarah Schweit
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Rainer Trevino
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%
Adelaide Trombetta
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Lake Players
2%
Adam Hughes
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%
Unique Bailey
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
2%
Will Cloud
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%
Jayna Sanchez-Luca
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Jesse Burdette
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Play
Tug Cocker
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
10%
Calvin Graves Jr
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
8%
Adam Turck
- CONSTELLATIONS
- Yes And Theatrical Co.
4%
Gregory Dragas
- HAMLET
- Tidewater Community College
4%
Adam Turck
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theatre
4%
Marcus Antonio
- FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
3%
Abe Timm
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
3%
Alan Mathews
- SLEUTH
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
Summer England
- LITTLE WOMEN
- American Shakespeare Center
2%
Angela Iannone
- KING LEAR
- American Shakespeare Center
2%
Ted Kraje
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
2%
Jacar McNeil
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Julia Finke
- ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Madeleine Dilley
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Angie Kraje
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
2%
Leila Bryant
- CLYDE'S
- Generic Theater
2%
Trezure Coles
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Sally Miller
- THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR
- Little Town Players
2%
Ra’Melle Marshall
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Clifford Clark
- ROMEO & JULIET
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Susan Sanford
- MISERY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Margo von Buseck
- AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
1%
Benjamin Bryant
- PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
1%
Brian Jinright
- THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
1%
Julia Campbell
- THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY
- Commerce Street Theater
1%Best Play TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
10%CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
7%FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
7%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
5%TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
5%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Firehouse Theatre
5%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
3%THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR
- Little Town Players
3%AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
3%MISERY
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
3%ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
3%SLEUTH
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Masterworx Theatre
2%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Commerce Street Theater
2%SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
2%HAMLET
- Tidewater Community College
2%THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
2%PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Grayscale Productions
2%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%THE HEARTSELLERS
- Virginia Theatre Festival
1%THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Richmond Shakespeare
1%Best Production of an Opera LOVING V. VIRGINIA
- VA Opera/Richmond Symphony
39%CARMEN
- Virginia Opera
36%LA BOHEME
- Opera on the James
25%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Fleming
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
6%
Ben Needham
- FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
6%
Christian Fleming
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%
Brain Cebrian
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Shawn Crawford
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Caitlin McLeod
- FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
5%
Scott Chasey
- FROZEN
- Sandler Center
5%
Tommy Zamberlan
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
4%
Renee Chasey
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Roper Performing Arts
4%
Christian Fleming
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Chase Kniffen
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Matt Hovey & Desiree Baughman
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
3%
Chris Raintree
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Christopher Tulysewski
- THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Wells
3%
Kerri Crosby & Chris Hodl
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Dan Conway
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Craig Napoliello
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Matt Gorris
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Frank Foster
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players
2%
Mercedes Schaum
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Sandra Epperson
- MEMPHIS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Chris Raintree
- MISERY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Nate Bertone
- INTO THE WOODS
- Virginia Theatre Festival
2%
Marc Dyer
- SLEUTH
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
Frank Foster
- SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheyenne Tenda
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
11%
Cheyenne Tenda
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
8%
Tommy Zamberlan
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
6%
Steven Allegretto
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
6%
Brian Peterson
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Virginia Stage Company
6%
Mike Hallberg
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Serenity Jones
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Serenity Jones
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Grace LaBelle
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
5%
Michael Buso
- THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Wells
4%
Jimmy Dragas
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Grace Brown Labelle
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
4%
Joey Luck
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Jonathan Pratt
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Jonathan Pratt
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Vickie Scallion
- SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
3%
Madalyn Rammel
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Lake Players
3%
Mike Halberg
- AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%
Shyloh-Symone Bailey
- INTO THE BREECHES
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
Justice Craig and Julie Vo
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
2%
Joey Luck
- MISERY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Michael Rasbury
- INTO THE WOODS
- Virginia Theatre Festival
2%
Jonathan Pratt
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
1%
Kyle Epps
- DETROIT '67
- Firehouse Theatre
1%
Kelsey Cordrey
- CONSTELLATIONS
- Yes And Theatrical Co.
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelly Glyptis
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
8%
Kylee Marquez-Downie
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%
Mariah Mallory
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
4%
Scott Wichman
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Virginia Stage Company
4%
Grace Fitzpatrick
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theater of Virginia Beach
4%
Job Jones-Noel
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Ava Saunders
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Regent University
3%
Sean Thomas
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
3%
Ava Saunders
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- The Hurrah Players
3%
Alyssa Kay
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Elliot Pope
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Alan Mathews
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
Rainey Trevino
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
2%
Madison Cox
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Daniel Pippert
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Alyson Parkinson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Grace Santo
- FOOTLOOSE
- Sandler Center
2%
Aiden Downer
- FROZEN
- Sandler Center
2%
Anna Super
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Taylor Drumwright
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%
Bayley Lindevaldsen
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Lake Players
2%
Taylor Baltimore
- NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
2%
Anthony Nuccio
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Ella Schnoor
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
1%
Caroline Lynch
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Grayson Lewis
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
10%
Anna Sosa
- DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY
- Virginia Stage Company
9%
Adam Turck
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
7%
Alanna Cree
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Governor's School for the Arts
6%
Adam Turck
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
6%
Susan Sanford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%
Jackie Adonis
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Becca Spitzer
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Grayscale Productions
4%
Ra'Melle Marshall
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Indya Jackson
- ROMEO & JULIET
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
3%
Don-Michael Smith
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Gale McNelly
- NOW AND THEN
- Caroline Community Theatre
3%
Amanda Harrison
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Ashe Rory
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Michael Hart
- PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Angelina Paquin
- THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
2%
Elle Meerovich
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
2%
Brittney Slater
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%
Charlene Hong White
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Jianna Hurt
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
1%
Lucas Guzzo
- A GREAT WILDERNESS
- Generic Theater
1%
Greg Dragas
- AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
1%
Hannah Brown
- TOP GIRLS
- Little theatre of Norfolk
1%
Juan Gelpi
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
1%
Erica Hughes
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
15%SEUSSICAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
13%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan Goode Center for Performing Arts
9%EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Virginia Stage Company
8%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Hurrah Players
8%FROZEN
- Sandler Center
7%JUNIE B JONES
- The Hurrah Players
7%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
7%THE POOH AND THE HOOD
- Commerce Street Theater
5%CORDUROY
- ODURep
4%AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS
- Children's Theater of Hampton Roads
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Roper Theater
4%PUFFS
- Goochland Community Theatre
3%SCRIPTED
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%I’LL HUFF AND I’LL PUFF: THE ABSOLUTELY TRUE STORY OF THE BIG BAD WOLF
- Children's Theatre of Hampton Roads
2%GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
The Hurrah Players
12%
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
11%
Little Theatre of Norfolk
8%
Virginia Musical Theatre
5%
Virginia Stage Company
5%
Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%
Little Town Players
4%
Caroline Community Theatre
4%
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%
Richmond Triangle Players
3%
Firehouse Theatre
3%
North Street Playhouse
3%
ODURep
3%
The Zeiders American Dream Theater
3%
American Shakespeare Center
2%
ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Commerce Street Theater
2%
Sandler Center
2%
Cadence Theater
2%
Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%
Riverside THeater
2%
Goochland Community Theatre
1%
Wolfbane Productions
1%
HATTheatre
1%
The Wells
1%