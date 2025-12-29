Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; THE LIGHTNING THIEF Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Chloe Vrooman
- HOLIDAY CABARET: THE ERAS CABARET
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
14%
Ginger Minj
- THE BIG GAY CABARET
- Richmond Triangle Players
14%
Rebeca Drury
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- RiverStage
12%
Kai B. White
- HOLIDIVAS
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
12%
Scott Wichman
- MISTER SHOWTIME
- Virginia Stage Company
10%
Elle Meerovich
- CUT: YOUR FAVORITE SONGS YOU’VE NEVER HEARD
- Firehouse Theatre
8%
Shawna Lawhorn
- HOLIDIVAS
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
7%
Sierra Alexander
- SOUNDS LIKE HOME
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
7%
August Hundley
- LIL’ GUY IN A BIG OL’ WORLD
- Richmond Triangle Players
6%
Georgia Farmer
- PERFECT PAIR
- Richmond Triangle Players
6%
Denise Stewart
- DIRTY BARBIE & OTHER GIRLHOOD TALES
- Carysbrook Performing Arts Center
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Brown
- FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
8%
Stephanie Wood
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
6%
Stephanie Wood
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
6%
Amy Harbin
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Paul Dandridge
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%
Angela A Brown
- ANNIE
- VMT
5%
Karen Buchheim
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%
Tre Porchia
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Jennifer Kelly-Cooper
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Deandra Clarke
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players
4%
Lisa Wallace
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- The Hurrah Players
3%
Paul Dandridge
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Lisa Wallace
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
3%
Nathaniel Shaw
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Chloe Wenzel
- JUNIE B JONES
- Hurrah players
3%
Kimberly Sheppard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Town Players
3%
Jennifer Kelly-Cooper
- BLACK GIRL MAGIC
- The Underground Performing Arts Collective
3%
Tre Porchia
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Lisa Wallace
- FROZEN
- Sandler Center
3%
Hattiebelle Jones
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
3%
Kaiya Prince
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- VSC
2%
Kate Bellman
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Homefront Players
2%
Meagan Justice
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%
Jacquez Linder Long
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Steve Pacek
- ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Hilton
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Hurrah Players
11%
Bee Gable
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
7%NATASHA & PIERRE
- Firehouse Theatre
7%
Karen Buchheim, Kay Burcher, ArLynn Parker, and Robert Shirley
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%
Meg Murray
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Brianha C. Lide
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
4%
Karen Page
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Town Players
4%
Anna Bialkowski
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
4%
Jeanne Nugent
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Sarah Grady
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Chelsie Cartledge Rose
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Erin Welsh
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Chelsie Cartledge-Rose
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Kendra Rai
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Cindy Dragas, Kathy Hinson
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Margarette Joyner
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players
3%
Vicki Cifers
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
3%
Elizabeth Wislar
- THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA
- American Shakespeare Center
2%
Grayson Johnson
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Grayscale Productions
2%
Ryan Ward
- AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%
Sarah Brown
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Smith
- PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Ryan Ward
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Sarah Grady
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
1%
Ryan Ward
- ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
1%Best Dance Production SNOW WHITE A BALLET ADVENTURE
- Sandler Center VB
52%AERIAL DANCE
- Washington & Lee University Department of Theatre, Dance & Film Studies
30%WINTER DANCE REP 2025
- Washington & Lee University Department of Theatre, Dance & Film Studies
18%Best Direction Of A Musical
Amy Harbin
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
7%
Angel Moreland
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
6%
Chelsea Burke
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
5%
Christopher D. Evans
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
5%
Trey DelPo
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Travis Malone
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- The Hurrah Players
5%
Hugh Copeland
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Roper Performing Arts Center
5%
Gary Spell
- RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
4%
Tom Quantance
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Virginia Stage Company
4%
Patrick A’Hearn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Chip Gallagher
- FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
4%
Patrick A’Hearn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Rick Hammerly
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Katrina Carol Lewis
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Triangle Theatre/Firehouse Theatre
3%
Stan Zimmerman
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
3%
Sharon Cook
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Kay Burcher
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
3%
Patrick A'HEarn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- RiverStage
3%
Penny Ayn Maas
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
3%
Chip Gallagher
- BEAUTIFUL
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%
Lisa Butler
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Town Players
2%
Nikki Fey-Burgett
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%
Foster Solomon
- GABRIEL
- Atlas Partnership & Others
2%
Frank Foster
- SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
2%
Chip Gallagher
- CHRISTMAS CAROL A NEW MUSICAL
- Sandler Center
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Tre Porchìa
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
8%
Quinn Vogt Welsh
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
8%
Sean Dugan
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Governor's School for the Arts
6%
Melissa Mowry
- DRACULA, A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY
- Virginia Stage Company
5%
Constance Swain
- LITTLE WOMEN
- American Shakespeare Center
5%
Annabelle Dragas Xanthos
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
David Walton
- THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR
- Little Town Players
4%
Anna Johnson
- SMOKE
- Firehouse
3%
Anna Johnson
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
3%
Rick Hammerly
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Desiree Baughman
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
3%
Trey Clarkson, Leila Stephanie, & Patrick Mullins
- ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
3%
Nathaniel Shaw
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Smith
- PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
3%
Jerrell L. Henderson
- FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
3%
Leila Stephanie, Maryanne Kiley
- CLYDE'S
- Generic Theater
2%
Victoria Blake
- A GREAT WILDERNESS
- Generic Theater
2%
Maryanne Kiley
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%
Marc Dyer
- SLEUTH
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
K.P. Powell
- ROMEO & JULIET
- American Shakespeare Center
2%
James Ricks
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
2%
Debra Clinton
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Swift Creek Mill Theatre
2%
Myles Miller
- NOW AND THEN
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Chris Hanna
- THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
2%
Sydney Usova
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%Best Ensemble THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
8%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- The Hurrah Players
5%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
5%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
4%WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
3%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- The Hurrah Players
3%NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
3%LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
3%CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
3%THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
3%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
2%PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%SMOKE
- Firehouse
2%MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Weston Corey
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
7%
Alyssandra Docherty
- THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Wells Theater
7%
Weston Corey
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
7%
Derrion La’Zachan Hawkins
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Emily Lutz
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Derrion La’Zachan Hawkins
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Tommy Zamberlan
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
5%
Alicia Wolters
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
BJ Wilkinson
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
4%
Jason Amato
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
4%
Joe Doran
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Michael Jarett
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players
3%
Akin Ritchie
- MEDUSA
- CORE Theatre Ensemble
3%
Weston Corey
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
3%
Andrew F. Griffin
- INTO THE WOODS
- Virginia Theatre Festival
3%
Xavier Pierce
- LOVING V. VIRGINIA
- VOA/Richmond Symphony
3%
Akin Ritchie
- 40 WHACKS
- CORE Theatre Ensemble
3%
BJ Wilkinson
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Woody Robinson
- THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
2%
Lane Kinsley
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Lake Players
2%
Joe Doran
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Jason Lynch
- FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
2%
Bill Jenkins
- SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
2%
Jason Amato
- BEAUTIFUL
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%
BJ Wilkinson
- MISERY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Andre Magalhaes and Nancy Whitfield
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
7%
Carson Eubank
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
7%
Cristina Loyola
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Calvin Hitchcock
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Virginia Stage Company
6%
Carson Eubank
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
6%
Elle Meerovich
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
5%
Ben Miller
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
4%
Troy Mearkle
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
4%
Sherrod Brown
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
John B. DeHaas
- FOOTLOOSE
- VMT
4%
Carson Eubank
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Leilani Fenick
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Andy Poindexter
- ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
4%
Gary Spell
- RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
4%
Sam Peterson
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
3%
Natasha Smoot
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
3%
Rebecca Clay and Melody Sánchez-Luca
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
3%
Kathi-Lee Wilson
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Regent University
2%
Leilani Fenick
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
TreyVon Smith
- REFLECTIONS
- J. L. Dean Production
2%
Nathan R. Matthews
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%
Jaleel Jackson
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%
Ian Miller
- INTO THE WOODS
- Virginia Theatre Festival
2%
Kelli Fouchi
- ANNIE
- Sandler Center
2%
Elle Meerovich
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
2%Best Musical THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- The Hurrah Players
7%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
7%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- riverside center for the performing arts
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
5%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Virginia Stage Company
4%NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
4%WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
4%THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
3%MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
3%A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
3%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- The Hurrah Players
2%LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
2%ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%MATILDA
- Wolfbane Productions
2%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Town Players
2%SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
1%GABRIEL
- Atlas Partnership & Others
1%Best New Play Or Musical PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
13%THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR
- Little Town Players
12%DORIAN
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
11%BURIAL TAX
- Firehouse Theatre
10%RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
10%ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
9%LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
7%SMOKE
- Cadence Theatre
7%TEACHER, TEACH
- HATTheatre
5%SCRIPTED
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
5%REFLECTIONS
- J. L. Dean Productions
4%TARRYTOWN
- Generic Theater
4%EAT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Adrianne Hick
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%
Sarah Mae Andersen
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%
Cecily Jones
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
4%
Dylan Cavasos
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%
Ava Saunders
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- The Hurrah Players
4%
Ava Saunders
- RACING THE NIGHT
- GVI Productions
4%
Chonise Thomas
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Annie O’Shea
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Nova Abrahams
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
4%
Ally Dods
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Scott Wichman
- FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
3%
Ava Stevenson
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Temika Younger
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Town Players
3%
Emelie Faith Thompson
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Kevin Cleary
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Alanna Wilson
- SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
2%
Marcus Antonio
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
2%
Sarah Schweit
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Rainer Trevino
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%
Adelaide Trombetta
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Lake Players
2%
Will Cloud
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%
Adam Hughes
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Commerce Street Theater
2%
Unique Bailey
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
2%
Jayna Sanchez-Luca
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Jesse Burdette
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Play
Tug Cocker
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
11%
Calvin Graves Jr
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
8%
Adam Turck
- CONSTELLATIONS
- Yes And Theatrical Co.
4%
Gregory Dragas
- HAMLET
- Tidewater Community College
4%
Adam Turck
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theatre
4%
Marcus Antonio
- FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
4%
Abe Timm
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
3%
Summer England
- LITTLE WOMEN
- American Shakespeare Center
2%
Alan Mathews
- SLEUTH
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
Angela Iannone
- KING LEAR
- American Shakespeare Center
2%
Ted Kraje
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
2%
Jacar McNeil
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Angie Kraje
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
2%
Julia Finke
- ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Madeleine Dilley
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Trezure Coles
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Leila Bryant
- CLYDE'S
- Generic Theater
2%
Sally Miller
- THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR
- Little Town Players
2%
Margo von Buseck
- AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%
Ra’Melle Marshall
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Clifford Clark
- ROMEO & JULIET
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Susan Sanford
- MISERY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Benjamin Bryant
- PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
1%
Dana Beall
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Grayscale Productions
1%
Brian Jinright
- THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
1%Best Play TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
11%CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
7%FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
7%TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
5%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Firehouse Theatre
5%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
4%THE BUTTERCUPS WERE LOVELY THAT YEAR
- Little Town Players
3%AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
3%MISERY
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
3%ROSIE THE RIVETER: A SPECTACULAR EXPERIENCE
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
3%SLEUTH
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Masterworx Theatre
2%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%HAMLET
- Tidewater Community College
2%THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
2%A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Commerce Street Theater
2%SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
2%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Grayscale Productions
2%PRIDE & PREJUDICE & DRAGONS
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)
- Richmond Shakespeare
2%A GREAT WILDERNESS
- Generic Theater
1%Best Production of an Opera LOVING V. VIRGINIA
- VA Opera/Richmond Symphony
39%CARMEN
- Virginia Opera
36%LA BOHEME
- Opera on the James
25%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Fleming
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
6%
Ben Needham
- FOOTLOOSE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
6%
Christian Fleming
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
5%
Brain Cebrian
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Shawn Crawford
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Scott Chasey
- FROZEN
- Sandler Center
5%
Caitlin McLeod
- FAT HAM
- Virginia Stage Company
5%
Tommy Zamberlan
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
4%
Renee Chasey
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Roper Performing Arts
4%
Christian Fleming
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Chase Kniffen
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Chris Raintree
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Matt Hovey & Desiree Baughman
- BEDROOM FARCE
- Little Town Players
3%
Christopher Tulysewski
- THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Wells
3%
Kerri Crosby & Chris Hodl
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Dan Conway
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Craig Napoliello
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
3%
Matt Gorris
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Frank Foster
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players
2%
Mercedes Schaum
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Chris Raintree
- MISERY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Sandra Epperson
- MEMPHIS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Nate Bertone
- INTO THE WOODS
- Virginia Theatre Festival
2%
Marc Dyer
- SLEUTH
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
Deb Loving
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheyenne Tenda
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
11%
Cheyenne Tenda
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
8%
Tommy Zamberlan
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
6%
Steven Allegretto
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
6%
Mike Hallberg
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Brian Peterson
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Virginia Stage Company
6%
Serenity Jones
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
6%
Serenity Jones
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Grace LaBelle
- NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
5%
Michael Buso
- THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Wells
4%
Jimmy Dragas
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Grace Brown Labelle
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Richmond Triangle Players/Firehouse Theatre
4%
Joey Luck
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
4%
Jonathan Pratt
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Jonathan Pratt
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
3%
Vickie Scallion
- SNAPSHOTS
- HATTheatre
3%
Madalyn Rammel
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Lake Players
3%
Mike Halberg
- AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%
Shyloh-Symone Bailey
- INTO THE BREECHES
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
Justice Craig and Julie Vo
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
2%
Michael Rasbury
- INTO THE WOODS
- Virginia Theatre Festival
2%
Joey Luck
- MISERY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Jonathan Pratt
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
1%
Kyle Epps
- DETROIT '67
- Firehouse Theatre
1%
Kelsey Cordrey
- CONSTELLATIONS
- Yes And Theatrical Co.
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelly Glyptis
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
8%
Kylee Marquez-Downie
- WAITRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%
Mariah Mallory
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
4%
Scott Wichman
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Virginia Stage Company
4%
Grace Fitzpatrick
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theater of Virginia Beach
4%
Job Jones-Noel
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Ava Saunders
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Regent University
3%
Sean Thomas
- LONG BEACH BLANKET BINGO
- North Street Playhouse
3%
Ava Saunders
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- The Hurrah Players
3%
Elliot Pope
- MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Alyssa Kay
- MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Alan Mathews
- THE PRODUCERS
- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
2%
Daniel Pippert
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Rainey Trevino
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center
2%
Madison Cox
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Alyson Parkinson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Aiden Downer
- FROZEN
- Sandler Center
2%
Grace Santo
- FOOTLOOSE
- Sandler Center
2%
Anna Super
- SWEENEY TODD
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
2%
Taylor Drumwright
- ANNIE
- Virginia Musical Theatre
2%
Bayley Lindevaldsen
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- The Lake Players
2%
Anthony Nuccio
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Taylor Baltimore
- NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Firehouse Theatre
2%
Ella Schnoor
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
1%
Kiley Ernest
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Grayson Lewis
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
10%
Anna Sosa
- DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY
- Virginia Stage Company
9%
Alanna Cree
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Governor's School for the Arts
7%
Adam Turck
- SMOKE
- Cadence Theater
7%
Adam Turck
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
6%
Susan Sanford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%
Jackie Adonis
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
5%
Becca Spitzer
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Grayscale Productions
4%
Ra'Melle Marshall
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
4%
Indya Jackson
- ROMEO & JULIET
- ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
3%
Don-Michael Smith
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Gale McNelly
- NOW AND THEN
- Caroline Community Theatre
3%
Amanda Harrison
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Ashe Rory
- TOP GIRLS
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
3%
Michael Hart
- PLAZA SUITE
- Caroline Community Theatre
2%
Angelina Paquin
- THE TEMPEST
- ODURep
2%
Elle Meerovich
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
2%
Brittney Slater
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Goochland Community Theatre
2%
Charlene Hong White
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%
Lucas Guzzo
- A GREAT WILDERNESS
- Generic Theater
1%
Jianna Hurt
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
1%
Greg Dragas
- AS YOU LOVE IT
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
1%
Hannah Brown
- TOP GIRLS
- Little theatre of Norfolk
1%
Juan Gelpi
- CHOIR BOY
- Little Theatre of Norfolk
1%
Erica Hughes
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Richmond Shakespeare
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
15%SEUSSICAL
- Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
13%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Susan Goode Center for Performing Arts
9%EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Virginia Stage Company
8%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Hurrah Players
7%FROZEN
- Sandler Center
7%JUNIE B JONES
- The Hurrah Players
7%DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
7%THE POOH AND THE HOOD
- Commerce Street Theater
5%AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS
- Children's Theater of Hampton Roads
4%CORDUROY
- ODURep
4%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Roper Theater
4%PUFFS
- Goochland Community Theatre
3%SCRIPTED
- Zeiders American Dream Theater
2%I’LL HUFF AND I’LL PUFF: THE ABSOLUTELY TRUE STORY OF THE BIG BAD WOLF
- Children's Theatre of Hampton Roads
2%GRACE FOR PRESIDENT
- Virginia Repertory Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
The Hurrah Players
12%
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
11%
Little Theatre of Norfolk
8%
Virginia Musical Theatre
5%
Virginia Stage Company
5%
Virginia Repertory Theatre
5%
Little Town Players
4%
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
4%
Caroline Community Theatre
4%
Richmond Triangle Players
3%
Firehouse Theatre
3%
North Street Playhouse
3%
ODURep
3%
The Zeiders American Dream Theater
3%
American Shakespeare Center
2%
ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented
2%
Commerce Street Theater
2%
Sandler Center
2%
Cadence Theater
2%
Riverside THeater
1%
Zeiders American Dream Theater
1%
Goochland Community Theatre
1%
Wolfbane Productions
1%
HATTheatre
1%
Academy Center of the Arts
1%