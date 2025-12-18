Wolf Trap Opens Applications For Paid Summer Internships And Opera Apprenticeships

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts is accepting applications for its paid summer internship and opera apprenticeship programs. The opportunities are part of Wolf Trap’s nationally recognized Internship and Apprenticeship Program, which offers hands-on professional experience for emerging arts administrators and artists.

The paid positions are offered during the fall, spring, and summer and span a wide range of departments. Available areas include communications and marketing, development, education, human resources, information technology, ticket services, stage management, technical theater, and additional operational and artistic fields.

Participants in the program develop core workplace skills such as collaboration, communication, and problem-solving, while also receiving discipline-specific training. Areas of focus may include technical theater, arts management, fundraising, accounting, and special events, depending on the position.

Applications for summer internships and opera apprenticeships are currently available, with a deadline of March 1. Full details and a list of available positions can be found on Wolf Trap’s official website.

