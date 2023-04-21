Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Delta Generators To Play At The Spire Center Friday, April 28

Apr. 21, 2023  

DELTA GENERATORS will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Tickets for DELTA GENERATORS are available online at www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.

Since their inception in 2008, the Delta Generators have won awards, nominations and accolades across the country. In 2008, they won the Boston Blues Society Challenge and in 2009 were a top 10 finalist in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TNThey have been nominated for the Boston Music Awards, IBC (best self-produced album) and New England Music Awards (Best Blues Band). Their first album, Devil In the Rhythm, won the Vox Populi category at the Independent Music Awards, and Worcester Magazine named them Best Blues Band.

They have also shared the stage with a host of Blues legends including Robert Cray, Jimmie Vaughn, Walter Trout, Sonny Landreth, John Lee Hooker Jr, Johnny Winter, Three Dog Night and many more.

The DGs have also had their music placed in TV and film, including their song Way Down as the theme song to the Netflix series Yankee and many more songs placed in the United States and all around the world. The Delta Generators have released four studio albums - Devil In The Rhythm, Hard River To Row, Get On The Horse, and Hipshakers and Heartbreakers(featuring original front man Craig Rawding), and one live album, Live At The Spire (with Templeton).

They are currently working on recording another full length album and hope to have it out early next year.


Tickets for DELTA GENERATORS at The Spire Center for Performing Arts are $28 and available online at www.spirecenter.org, or by calling (508) 746-4488. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.


