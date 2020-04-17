Creative Cauldron Presents Online Classes

Creative Cauldron is on a virtual roll! After a successful online Spring Break Camp, which got our campers dancing, singing, acting, drawing, and making-all in their own living rooms-we're uploading our imaginations and hosting all things theater online.

April 20-June 12, kids and adults can join us for a whole host of virtual classes in the afternoons and evenings. Kids will make fairy houses, or learn how to craft their own scripts and choreograph a musical. Adults can journey back to radio days and record their own broadcast in the classic style, or learn playwriting from a professional, multi-Helen Hayes award nominee, Matt Conner. Classes begin on June 8, with an option to add/drop all week. Youth classes cost $160, adult classes cost $240. Like always, we're committed to making sure excellent arts are accessible, so a pay-what-you-will policy is in place for those who need to adjust spending in there uncertain times.

Privacy is always a concern, and we've taken every step to make sure we're hosting closed, private meetings on a protected network. We'll drop off art supplies, carefully cleaned and packed, at your doorstep to minimize your risk with the outside world.

Enroll at creativecauldron.org, by email at info@creativecauldron.org, or call 703-436-9948.

FULL CLASS OFFERINGS LIST

Mondays

2:30 pm - 3:30 pm. Learning Theater Studio Little Tykes Ages 4 - 5 (Teaching Artist Laura Connors Hull).

Using classic fairy and folk tales, and illustrated storybooks as a springboard, we'll explore the fun world of guided dramatic play. Note: Student should be joined by a parent, older sibling, or grandparent.

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm Learning Theater Studio Jr. Ages 6 - 8 (Teaching Artist Matt Conner)

Whether your child already has a flair for the dramatic or they need a bit of encouragement, this class will explore the world of acting and imagination through fun improvisational exercises.

3:30 Pm - 4:30 pm Cartooning & Comics Class Ages 6 - 8 (Teaching Artist Kerry Hull)

If you love to read and draw comics or want to start drawing your own, this is the class for you! Students will be guided through the creation of their own original cartoon character and shown how to take said character on a journey in their own handmade comics. At the end of this class they'll know how to easily make their own comics, learning to be their own director, producer, and cinematographer with just pen and pencil!

4:30 pm - 5:30 pm. Learning Theater Studio. Ages 9 - 12 (Teaching Artist Matt Conner)

Explore the world of acting through a small studio class that will help you learn the basics while preparing for a final recorded performance on the final class. Learn how to overcome stage fright and get more comfortable in front of people. Learn how to create characters, memorize dialogue, and use your voice, body and emotions as acting tools.

Tuesdays

VISUAL ARTS

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm. Fairy World 6-9 yr olds (Teaching Artist Margie Jervis)

Create your special fairy and a fairy house. We will have fun with some fairy folklore and creating a fairy world of our own with simple crafts. You will need some basic supplies and things from your recycle bin for the fairy house.

4:30 pm - 5:30 pm Mask Making. 9-12 yr olds (Teaching Artist Margie Jervis)

From Robots to wild animals, have creative fun with form and color, creating masks from paper and items from your recycle bin. The masks can be worn of course, but they could be so special you may want to hang them on your wall.

Wednesdays

VISUAL ART

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm Paper Works. 6- 8 yr olds (Teaching Artist Margie Jervis)

With simple materials of Markers, Pencils, Pens and Crayons we will discover how to get the most out of these basics. Lots of great activity for around the kitchen table, or your snug hide away at home.

4:30 pm - 5:30 pm Sewing Machine Skill Building 9-13 yr olds (Teaching Artist Margie Jervis)

Draft patterns and make a simple vest, a hat, and a work apron, with plenty of inspiration to put your own fashion twist to your projects. You will need your own Sewing machine and fabrics, some paper (grocery bags are perfect) and pencils. You will learn construction concepts and edge finishing, and some decorating techniques.

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm Choreography Workshop (ages 9-13 yr olds) (Teaching Artist Jessi Shull)

An introduction to the basic building blocks of choreography by looking at some of history's most significant choreographers. Participants will craft their own short dances emulating each different choreographer's style.

Thursdays

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm. Creative Movement Ages 4-5 years (Teaching Artist Jessi Shull)

Share the joy of movement through music while helping your little one develop physical skills, channel energy, and stimulate imagination. Note: Student should be joined by Parent, Older Sibling, or Grandparent.

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM. Playwriting for Kids. Ages 9-13 (Teaching Artist Ellen Selby)

Students will craft a five-minute, one act play script. Classes will explore setting, character development, dialogue, and plot. Students will submit their plays and some will be selected to be cast (with Creative Cauldron actors) to be performed and recorded for a movie. Students will need access to to the internet and a word processor. Printer recommended.

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm. Cartooning and Comics Ages. 9 - 12 year olds (Teaching Artists Kerry Hull)

Whether your favorite form of comics is graphic novels, comic strips, webcomics, or anything in between, if you want to start making of any of those than this is the class for you! In this class, students will be lead through the in's and outs of dynamic character design, visually plotting out stories via thumbnails, and the creation and reproduction of mini-comics and comics of all sizes. Whether you're a comics expert or total neophyte, you'll have a whole new toolset when you're through with this class!

Spring Virtual Class Schedule for Adults

Mondays

7:00 pm - 8:30 pm. Radio Drama. For Adults. (Teaching Artist Laura Connors Hull)

Discover the power and versatility of the human voice and the magic of audio storytelling. Radio drama is a dramatized, purely acoustic performance that depends on dialogue, music and sound effects to help the listener imagine the characters and story. Together we'll choose and rehearse one of the many classic radio drama scripts, and record it. Be prepared to play multiple roles, and maybe even provide some improvised sound effects from your home studio.

Tuesdays

7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Dance Through the Ages For Adults. (Teaching Artist Jessi Shull)

Still remember the moves for the Lindy, the Hand Jive or the Hustle? Want to get some great exercise while having some fun right in your living room? In this class we'll explore the trends and changes in dance over the last century, from the 20s through the 80s. No prior dance experience needed at this dance party, just come dressed to move!

Wednesdays

7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Playrighting Workshop- for Adults. (Teaching Artist Matt Conner)

Shape your creative idea into a winning and engaging 10-minute play. The workshop will explore playwriting structure, character development, and how to create an emotional impact in the span of a tantalizing 10 minutes. Here your masterpiece performed by professional actors on the final day of class.

Thursdays

7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Character through Costume - for Adults (Teaching Artist Margie Jervis)

An inside look at the costume design process and an opportunity to try it yourself. Costume and Set designer Margie Jervis will share her many stories of expressing a character's identity through the costume they wear. Then you will try your hand at it too. No Art or Drawing experience is required, just your thoughts and visions, Margie will guide you to a way to present your ideas. The Cauldron shows we will focus on are "Crowns", "Nevermore", "Ruthless" and "Beauty and the Beast."





