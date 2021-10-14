Cooper Alan Set To Open For Chris Janson At The Chesterfield County Fairgrounds October 22

Rising country singer and Tik Tok phenom Cooper Alan has been added to the Chris Janson show scheduled for Friday, October 22nd as part of the After Hours Concert Series at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. Also on the bill is The Davisson Brothers Band. Tickets are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com

Cooper Alan is a 25 year old country singer from Winston Salem, NC. Throughout high school and his four years at UNC Chapel Hill, he played bars, college campuses, and Honky Tonks all across the Carolinas. He and his band became the "go to" for great music and a high energy, all night throwdown performance.

After graduation, Cooper packed up his guitar and moved to Nashville as fast as he could, where he had the incredible luck of meeting hit songwriter/producer Victoria Shaw who signed him within weeks to a publishing deal. He is fortunate and proud to have the opportunity to write songs with people like Rivers Rutherford, Seth Mosley, Matt Nolen, Skip Black, Kent Blazy, Lee Thomas Miller, and of course, Victoria Shaw.

This past year, Cooper has experienced tremendous growth on social media, gaining a following of 5.1 million on Tik Tok and 400K on Instagram. His original music (featuring the singles "New Normal", "Colt 45 (Country Remix)", and "Tough Ones") has been streamed over 35 million times in the past year. He has had 3 singles reach #1 on the iTunes chart as well. He can't wait to rock out in Chesterfield!

Breakout country star Chris Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. The three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. He took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song "Drunk Girl," which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 Music Row Awards and was named one of the "Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written" by NSAI. His chart-topping, 3xPlatinum smash "Buy Me A Boat" earned the same NSAI honor, making Janson one in a handful of the industry's most elite artists to earn the title multiple times, as well as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. "Good Vibes," the flagship single from his 2019 album Real Friends, and follow-up "Done" both topped the country charts, bringing his total of No.1 hits to four-and now the hit-maker has new music on the horizon.

Chase Rice is also scheduled to perform at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds this Saturday, October 16 with special guest Dylan Marlowe. In addition, the After Hours Concert Series at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia winds up with Old Dominion on October 29.

The Chesterfield County Fairgrounds is located at 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832, at the corner of Krause and Courthouse Roads and is easily accessible from Route 288. Take the Route 10/Iron Bridge Road East exit. Turn left at the first light onto Courthouse Road, then follow to the Fairgrounds.

Tickets for Chris Janson with The Davisson Brothers Band and Cooper Alan at After Hours Concerts at The Chesterfield County Fairgrounds are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds.