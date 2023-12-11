BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; THE PROM, 12 ANGRY MEN, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

The Doorway Singers - AN OLDIES CHRISTMAS - Jubilation, Fredericksburg 13%

Kai B. White - NEW MUSICALS CABARET - Coastal Broadway Collaborative 11%

Hernando Umana - MISCAST CABARET - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 10%

Tara Moscopulos - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

Elise LeGault - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Lee Dean - SWINGIN' WITH ELVIS - The Prizery 7%

Robert Shirley - 75TH ANNIVERSARY - LTVB 7%

Sarah Coleman - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Maya Garcia - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Amanda Johnson - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Ben Armstrong - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Lexi Fontaine - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Matthew Carter - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Wallace - ALL SHOOK UP - Hurrah Players 11%

Stephanie Wood - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Dana Margulies Cauthen - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 9%

Stephanie Wood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta and Katherine (Kat) White - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Héctor Flores Jr. - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Hattiebell Jones - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Jeff Warner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

Lillian Merritt - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 4%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Coral Mapp - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little theatre of va beach 3%

Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 3%

Erin McMillen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Erin McMillen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Amy Harbin and Erin Matteson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Lily Tobin - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Matt Karris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Jeff Warner - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Nick Kepley - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Simeon Rawls - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, Myra Yougquist-Slaydon, Emily Mimmack - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 9%

Sandy Short - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theatre 9%

Jaia Cooper and Micah Cook - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 9%

Cynthia Thomas - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 8%

Jessica Gaffney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Christine Yepsen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Christine Yepsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

David Prescott & Robert Shirley - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Meg Murray - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Jeni Schaefer - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Meg Murray - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Marissa Danielle Duricko - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Robert Shirley & Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Christine Yepsen - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Marianne Dominy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

Patty Samuels - THAT'S SO GOOCHLAND - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

David Prescott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Austin Ishiguro - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Audrey Hamilton - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

David Prescott - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeannie Ruhland - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Bottari and Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - 2023 2%

Jeni Schaefer - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Marilyn Bailey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Keighley Dawn - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - James River Theater Company 1%



Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 22%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 19%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 18%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 17%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 13%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeff Corriveau - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 10%

Sharon Cook - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Dustin Williams - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Patrick A'Hearn - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 6%

Sarah Brogden and Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Erin Foreman - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 6%

Jeff Krantz - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Héctor Flores Jr. - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Penny Ayn Maas - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Chip Gallagher - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Marc Tuminelli - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Patrick A'Hearn - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Ja'Mel Dean - SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 3%

Kerri Crosby - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Matt Karris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

James Moye - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Chip Gallagher - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Michelle Velastegui - LITTLE MERMAID - Masterworks 1%

Rick Hammerly - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - VaRep 1%

Anita Winslow - JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Productions 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jeff Seneca - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Sharon Cook - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 8%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Dustin Williams - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Denis Deane - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 7%

Billy Bustamante - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Jason Kypros - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 5%

Deneen Safritt/Steve Allen - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Sherry Forbes - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Sydney Johnson & Dakota Jones - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 5%

Steve Allen - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Jewell and Ernelle Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 4%

Trey Delpo - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 4%

Derrion Hawkins - TIME’S UP - ODURep 4%

Dustin Williams - NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Julia Stein - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kay Lynn Perry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Debra Clinton - ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

Jeff Seneca - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beac 2%

Mark Shanahan - THE 39 STEPS - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

Dorothy Holland - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 1%

Sharon Ott - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Virginia Rep 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - LEWISTON - Hattheatre 1%

Gary Spell - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 9%

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

ALL SHOOK UP - Hurrah Players 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Weston Corey - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Dylan Boggs - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 7%

Michael Jarett - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Scott Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Addie Pawlick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Scott Chapman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Jason Amato - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Mike Hilton - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

James Cooper - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Noah Young - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Christina Watanabe - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Bill Webb - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Michael Jarett - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Travis Stoy - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Dillon Bates - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 3%

Bill Webb - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Akin Ritchie - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Mike Hilton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Sydney Johnson - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Kevin Neilson-Hall - KID FRANKENSTEIN - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Joe Doran - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Akin Ritchie - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 1%

Akin Ritchie - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dianna Swenson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hurrah Players 10%

Carson Eubank - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Allan Decipulo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 8%

Jeremy Craft - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Sumner Jenkins - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 7%

Joshua Jannotta - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Andre Magalhaes - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Ben Blanchard - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Carson Eubank - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Bethany Costello - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Johnson Scott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 5%

Nancy Whitfield - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Treyvon Smith - SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 3%

David Prescott - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Sam Saint Ours - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Alan Plado - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Allan Decipulo - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Carson Eubank - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

James and the Giant Peach - ANDRE MAGALHAES - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Jason Marks - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%



Best Musical

THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 11%

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 7%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 6%

URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Richmond Triangle Players 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - The Underground Performing Arts Collective 24%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 20%

IOLA’S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 19%

PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 7%

SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 7%

TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 7%

AFTER DECEMBER - Virginia Rep 6%

HOW TO BRUISE GRACEFULLY - Cadence Theatre Company 4%

REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeiders American Dream Theater 4%

CROSS STITCH BANDITS - Cadence Theatre Company 2%

A CUT ABOVE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tehya Logue - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 9%

Gabriella Waite - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 6%

Sofia Jameson Strick - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 5%

Christopher Sanders - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Connor Crowley - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Tré Porchia - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Jacquez Linder-Long - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Hubbard Farr - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Laura Boyett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 3%

Ashlee Walbauer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Jarrett Jay Yoder - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Mia Haymes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Kenzie Vanderwerker - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Anna Super - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Coral Mapp - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Rebecca Spitzer - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 2%

Adam Hughes - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 2%

Adrianne Hick - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mia Haymes - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Brandon Bayse - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Willow Harris - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Grace Fitzpatrick - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 2%

Evan Snead - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 2%

Jennifer Johnson Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Janae Thompson - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 6%

Carson Cooper - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Tony Quaranta - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 4%

Ashlee Rey - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Jewell Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 4%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 4%

Clifford Hoffman - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Anna Sosa - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Beverly Owens - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Destiny Deater - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 3%

Davis Haymes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Will Cloud - LEND ME A TENOR - Commerce Street Thester 3%

Thomas Hall - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Jack Fellows - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Ted Kraje - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Kobie Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeffrey A Haddock - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Anne Michelle Forbes - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

Jennifer Lent - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 2%

Clifford Clark - 12 ANGRY MEN - Williamsburg Players 2%

Ryan Davis - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Felicia Fields - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 2%

Jason Marks - ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

John Gunnoe - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%



Best Play

12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 14%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 12%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 6%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 4%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 3%

REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 3%

HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 3%

PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

FLYING WEST - Generic Theater 2%

BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

MARVIN'S ROOM - Regent University Theater 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 1%

TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - Cadence Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Virginia Opera 61%

TOSCA - Opera on the James 31%

FELLOW TRAVELERS - Virginia Opera 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Foster - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Jeff Corriveau - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 8%

Dustin Williams/ Christine Yepsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Trey Delpo - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 6%

Glenn Semones - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Scott Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 5%

Jimmy Ray Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Mike Hilton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Jimmy Ray Ward - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Dustin Williams - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Donna Lawheed - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Josafath Reynoso - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Jessica Lahm - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Jim Lyden - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Deb Loving - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

Frank Foster - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

Sandy Lawrence - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Ernelle Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 2%

Walter Jameson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Dahlia Al-Habieli - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Donna Dickerson - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Sandy Lawrence - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jimmy Ray Ward - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Sandra Epperson - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 2%

Mike Hilton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Kal Bosley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Brian Canonico - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 9%

Erin Foreman - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 7%

Savannah Woodruff - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Sherry Forbes - WHITE CHRISTMAS - LTVB 6%

Serenity Jones - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Savannah Woodruff - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Sydney Johnson - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 5%

Steven Allegretto - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 5%

Derrion Hawkins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 4%

Steven Allegretto - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Dave Petry - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Serenity Jones - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Joey Luck - AFTER DECEMBER - Virginia Rep 3%

Savannah Woodruff - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Jeff Seneca - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Tosin Olufolabi - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

Jacob Mishler - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

Steven Allegretto - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - LEWISTON - Hattheatre 1%

Jimmy Dragas - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Gabs Perry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jarrett Bloom - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Rainier Trevino - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 9%

Erin McMillen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Carly Murray - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 6%

Andrew Smith - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 5%

Stephanie Wood - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Megan Livingston - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Chonise Thomas - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Rebecca Spitzer - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

De'vonte Rush - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Alan Hoffman - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Ted Kraje - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 3%

Mayalin Quinones - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 3%

Jackie Adonis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Steve Jackson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Caroline Hines - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Joshua Lindevaldsen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Jessica Lahm - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Stephen Shelter - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Jeff Davis - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Dave Hobbs - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Sharon Cook - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 1%

Scott Wichman - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 1%

Kennedy Nordin - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Moriah Leeward - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

Tré Porchia - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 7%

Megan Livingston - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Victoria Blake - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Stephen Shelter - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

De'Vonte Rush - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Chris Shepard - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 4%

Adam Hughes - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 3%

Jennifer Lent - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 3%

Gabriella Mirabella - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Destiny Deater - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 3%

Isis Percell - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Tony martin - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 3%

Beverly Owens - NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Carson Cooper - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Dakota Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL... MORE OR LESS - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Byland - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

Ryan Clemens - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

Alana Dodds Sharp - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Michelle Jenkins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Carson Cooper - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

James Bryan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Tiffany Siddiky - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Ashlee Rey - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 2%

Phillip Banks - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MADAGASCAR - Hurrah Players 14%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 11%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 10%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 10%

THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 9%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 7%

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 7%

JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Productions 3%

GREEN BEATS, LIVE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

THAT'S SO GOOCHLAND - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

HUGS AND KISSES - Virginia Rep 2%

CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF HAMPTON ROADS - Around the World in 80 Days 1%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Virginia Rep 1%

