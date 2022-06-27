38 Special Comes to Chesterfield After Hours in September

38 Special will perform as part of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, Virginia on Sunday, September 18th, 2022. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $21 until July 6th while supplies last.

After more than four decades, 38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl," "If I'd Been the One," "Back Where You Belong," "Chain Lightnin'," "Second Chance," and more - Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

Guitarist/vocalist DON BARNES says it's all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows. "We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We're a team, and it's always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don't slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win."

Completing the team is bassist BARRY DUNAWAY, drummer GARY MOFFATT and keyboardist/vocalist BOBBY CAPPS. The most recent addition to the band is legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist JERRY RIGGS.

For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they've toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of 'muscle and melody' to fans worldwide.

It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these 'Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.'

Barnes adds, "This music keeps our wheels on the road. We're a band that's tried to stay honest with what has driven us over the years. We started out with nothing but bold determination to make our own history and to endure. Looking back now, it has been our greatest pride to have persevered and attained that level of success and longevity. For us, it's the ultimate validation."

"The magic's still there," adds Barnes. "It's an emotional high for us to keep 'bringing it' after all these years. When those lights go down and we all walk up those steps to the stage and hear that crowd roar, it's a real rush to the head. It feels like we're getting ready to strap ourselves in and it just takes off from there."

Already on sale are Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners on July 22nd, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on July 27th, ABBA The Concert on July 28th, Gov't Mule on August 5th, Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, & Aaron Tippin on October 14th, and Little River Band on October 15th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Season Passes for Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex are currently available. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes.

Tickets for 38 Special on September 18th at Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $21 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. These events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112.