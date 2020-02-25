1st Stage's Production Of A NEW BRAIN Opens In Tysons!

From the Tony Award-winning author William Finn and James Lapine comes an energetic, sardonic, and comical musical. Gordon collapses into his lunch and awakes in the hospital, surrounded by his nearest and dearest. When what was thought to be a life-threatening neurological disorder turns out to be treatable, Gordon is grateful for a second chance to create his own art.

The 1st Stage production of A New Brain reunites the creative team of Fly By Night (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical). The musical is directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Direction of a Musical) with musical direction by Walter "Bobby" McCoy. The cast features Aaron Bliden, Peggy Yates, Katie McManus, Harrison Smith, Caroline Wolfson (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical), Chani Wereley, Ian Anthony Coleman, Ricky Drummond, Russell Rinker, and Rick Westerkamp. The show is choreographed by Robert Bowen Smith.

The design team includes: set design by Giorgos Tsappas (Helen Hayes Nomination for The Brothers Size), lighting Design by Zac Gilbert, costume design by Jeanette Christensen, and sound design by Gordon Nimmo-Smith.

A New Brain will run at 1st Stage from March 26 through April 19,with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are $42. Senior (65+) tickets are $39. Student and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 90 minutes. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule. Assistive listening devices are available upon request at every performance.

A New Brain is the fourth production in 1st Stage's 12th Season. Following A New Brain will be The Waverly Gallery by Kenneth Lonergan directed by Alex Levy (May 14-June 14, 2020). The 4th Annual Logan Festival of Solo Performance featuring nationally celebrated solo performers will run from July 16-26, 2020.





