WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES, THE MATRIX, and More to Open This Weekend at The Broad Theater

This weekend will add a new slate of films taking you to far out worlds that they hope will give that escapism you are looking for.

WE ARE LITTLE ZOMBIES comes all the way from Japan, home of the world's best vending machines and four orphans dealing with unspeakable grief. So rather than talk about it, they do the next best thing and form a rock band. Soaked in neon and blasted with sound, this is a feast for the senses and one of those movies that works best on the big screen.

In addition, they have three classics joining the lineup this weekend. You can catch BLADE RUNNER: THE FINAL CUT, THE MATRIX, and SPACE JAM starting this Friday. It's a true science-fiction triple-feature and if you're debating if Space Jam is sci-fi we have a one-word argument: Aliens.

