Violinist Edmund Bagnell Brings New Solo Show To Cafe Istanbul

Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung, will star in the New Orleans premiere of He Plays The Violin at Cafe Istanbul in New Orleans on April 10 at 8 PM. The show was developed by New Works Provincetown at The Art House this fall and includes a brand new song written for Mr. Bagnell by Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens & War Paint).

Through stories and song, the evening celebrates all things music, from classical to standards and from pop to Broadway, and of course with a good dose of fiddle thrown in. This piece shows a different side of Edmund Bagnell in this personal and uplifting journey through music, and is written by Edmund Bagnell with Michael Schiralli, conceived by Mark Cortale, music directed by Matt Aument and directed by Michael Schiralli.

Edmund Bagnell in He Plays The Violin plays Cafe Istanbul (Cafe Istanbul - 2372 St. Claude Ave New Orleans, LA), April 10 at 8:00 PM. For tickets and information, please visit http://www.broadwaynola.com/ or call 800-838-3006.

Edmund played Tobias in the first national tour of Sweeney Todd directed by John Doyle. Recent credits include Rich in The Last Cyclist (Off Broadway), Toby in Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium (Off Broadway), Charlie Brown in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Summer Theater of New Canaan), Charlie in The Big Holiday Broadcast of 1959 written by Joanna Gleason (Fairfield Theater Company), and Oramel Howland in The Great Unknown written by Jim Wann (Pump Boys and Dinettes) and Bill Hauptman (Big River) as a part of NYMF. Other Credits include, Tom Sawyer in Big River (STONC), Enoch Snow Jr. in Carousel (Barrington Stage Company), Stewart Smalls in Band Geeks (Ars Nova NYC), Huck Finn in The Adventures of... (Cotton Hall Theater), and Dennis in Smoke on the Mountain (CHT). A native of South Carolina, Edmund is happy living life in the Big Apple.





