Theatre Baton Rouge Will Perform HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Live on Zoom

Theatre Baton Rouge is staging its production of How I Learned to Drive live on Zoom! Each of the show's nine cast members will perform their roles from their own homes in this live virtual production, according to The Advocate.

The show was set to open on May 15 in the Studio Theatre. The Zoom production will still open on that day.

"We worked it out with Zoom, and it's almost like watching a movie," said Caty Steward, marketing and development director. "Theaters are having to step back during this time and think about how we can stay relevant, and we've gotten very creative."

There will be seven performances and all will be performed live. The company is selling limited numbers of tickets for each performance. Patrons can purchase tickets on the theatre's website, and they will then receive a code with instructions on how to tune in.

Purchase tickets at http://theatrebr.org/howilearnedtodrive.html.

Learn more on The Advocate.

Winner of the 1998 Pulitzer Prize, co-winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, and co-winner of the 1998 Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play. How I Learned To Drive is a wildly funny, surprising, and devastating tale of survival as seen through the lens of a troubling relationship between a young girl and an older man. How I Learned To Drive is the story of a woman who learns the rules of the road, and life, from behind the wheel.





