The Strand Theatre of Shreveport Will Reopen This Weekend With Dance Performances

Power & Grace is the first group to perform in The Strand Theatre of Shreveport since the beginning of the pandemic.

May. 19, 2021  
The Strand Theatre of Shreveport is reopening beginning this weekend with a series of performances from various dance groups.

On May 22, Power & Grace School of Performing Arts will present three performances of "Dance Brings Us Together."

Due to COVID restrictions, all tickets are reserved and masks are required.

Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office or by phone (318-226-8555) or on the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com.

Full lineup:

  • Power & Grace School of Performing Arts presents "Dance Brings Us Together" at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. on May 22.
  • Theatre School of Dance & Pilates will present their final recital "The Blessing" at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. on June 5.
  • Legacy Dance Studio presents "Royalty" at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 12.

