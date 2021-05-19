The Strand Theatre of Shreveport Will Reopen This Weekend With Dance Performances

The Strand Theatre of Shreveport is reopening beginning this weekend with a series of performances from various dance groups.

On May 22, Power & Grace School of Performing Arts will present three performances of "Dance Brings Us Together."

Power & Grace is the first group to perform in The Strand Theatre of Shreveport since the beginning of the pandemic.

Due to COVID restrictions, all tickets are reserved and masks are required.

Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office or by phone (318-226-8555) or on the website at www.thestrandtheatre.com.

Full lineup: