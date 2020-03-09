The CAC in Association with The CubaNOLA Arts Collective Will Present Daymé Arocena

The CAC in association with The CubaNOLA Arts Collective will present Cuban bandleader and jazz diva Daymé Arocena, Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, at 9pm for one show only. With captivating charisma and a radiant spirit, Daymé Arocena effortlessly blends traditional Santeria chants, jazz stylings, contemporary R&B influences, and Afro-Cuban rhythmic complexity. Born and raised in Havana, her conservatory training was combined with an upbringing grounded in Cuba's own musical foundations. Accepted at age 9 into one of the country's most prestigious music schools, she studied chorale direction rooted in the Western classical tradition. Simultaneously, she grew up with the day-to-day schooling in folkloric music that's common to most Cuban households. At regular, intimate get-togethers that celebrate the island's Santería religion, dancing and singing are the gatherings' mainstays. It's a combination that has given her insight into its deep-rooted traditions in a wider musical context. Tickets are on sale now: CAC Members: $25|General Admission: $30. Buy Tickets!

A singer, composer and choral conductor, Daymé is a bright-shining performer carrying the flame for a new generation of Cuban musicians. Approaching jazz, soul and classical influences with an innate sense of rhythm, she released her second album, Cubafonía, in early 2017. With her home country's rich musical traditions serving as the album's springboard, she uses its different musical styles as the basis for each of Cubafonía's tracks, adding outside influences from her tours of the world these past two years.

A vocal powerhouse, Dayme's exploration into jazz has received nods of approval from Jazz at Lincoln Center's Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis, the much-lauded Canadian saxophonist Jane Bunnett and is echoing the strength of such notable vocalists as Cassandra Wilson, Tania Maria and legendary Cuban artist Omara Portuondo. Her vibrant performing style, ability to improvise and jam with musicians, all while dancing barefoot, has made Daymé one of the world's most important contemporary artists.

Daymé's CAC appearance will feature selections from her new album Sonocardiogram, released in 2019 to worldwide acclaim. With her home country's rich musical traditions as a springboard and backed by a killer band of fellow Cuban musicians, the album is a vivid return to her origins. About the album Jazz Times raves: "[Daymé] crafts an extraordinarily rich project that displays her sacred and secular roots."

Winning the prestigious Marti y el Arte award in 2007, Daymé's talent was spotted at a young age.Two years later, the Havana Cultura Mix: The Soundclash! album saw the beginning of her work with Gilles Peterson and the Havana Cultura platform. The former's expansive vision as a DJ, broadcaster and promoter has gone hand-in-hand with the support from Havana Club. An introduction to working with electronic producers for the first time, it was followed by her debut LP Nueva Era in 2015. She also accompanied Gilles in his journey through rumba culture for the expansive Havana Club Rumba Sessions project, which produced a feature-length documentary along with an album - using her distinctive vocals - of rumba re-imaginings and sample pack. An EP of cover versions, titled One Takes, was also released in early 2016.

The reception to her music has spurred a whirlwind of opportunities: she shared an off-the-cuff live moment with Roy Ayers and Brazilian superstar Ed Motta to leave Worldwide Festival in tears of joy, jumped on stage with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson at his triumphant Suite for Ma Dukes show at the Barbican, and rung the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange with a delegation from Women of the World. She has played shows from Los Angeles to Tokyo, charming audiences with her mesmerizing vocal range and earthy sense of humor.





