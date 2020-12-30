Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Black Jacket Symphony Moves and Reschedules Performance Set For the Saenger Theatre

This show is moving from the Saenger Theatre to the Mobile Civic Center Theater.

Dec. 30, 2020  

The Black Jacket Symphony continues to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in a way that they believe is in the best interest of their fans, venue employees, band, and crew. With that in mind, the group is rescheduling its performance of Pink Floyd's "The Wall" live at Saenger Theatre to Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.

Please note that this show is moving from the Saenger Theatre to the Mobile Civic Center Theater.

All tickets purchased for the original 5/8/20, 10/10/20, and 1/8/21 shows will be valid. If you would prefer a refund, please contact your original point of purchase by January 18, 2021 and they will assist.

If you purchased tickets at the Saenger Box Office, please visit the Mobile Civic Center Box Office with hard tickets in hand to receive your refund.


