The 2021 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Goes Virtual

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival returns for its 35th annual celebration of contemporary literature, culture, theater, and the works of Tennessee Williams. Due to uncertainty about the pandemic and an abundance of caution for our attendees, speakers, and volunteers, the TWNOLF and Saints + Sinners Literary Festivals will be held online.

The 2021 Festival will offer two weekends of programming in March. A Writer's Retreat weekend March 19-21 will include online writing workshops, author events, and a writing marathon. The following weekend, March 24-28, includes our annual Festival traditions, such as the Tennessee Williams tribute reading, Books and Beignets, music events, interviews, panel discussions, and online social events. Due to the digital format, the Festival is able to bring some unique experiences to our audience that normally wouldn't be possible.

"Going virtual is not what we expected to do for 2021," says Executive Director Paul J. Willis, "but we are excited about the online program and see this as an opportunity to share our Festivals with more people than ever."

Saints + Sinners Literary Festival, an annual LGBTQ conference celebrating its 18th year, will occur online March 11-14, 2021. The virtual SASFest will include panels, workshops, readings, and social events. Visit sasfest.org for more details.

For more information, visit www.tennesseewilliams.net.

