Tank and the Bangas Will Join the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra For a Digital Performance

Tank and the Bangas will join the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra for an 'Orpheum Sessions' digital performance. The performance will air on January 15.

Check out the promotional video below!

Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/Orpheum8

Tank and the Bangas is an American musical group based in New Orleans, Louisiana. The band won the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest and in November 2019, they were nominated in the Best New Artist category for the 2020 Grammy Awards.