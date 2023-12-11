Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Jefferson Performing Arts Center This Month

Catch the production on Saturday, December 16th, and Sunday, December 17th, at 2:00 p.m.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards
Feature: EVERY MAN A KING: A NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FABLE Photo 3 Feature: EVERY MAN A KING: A NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FABLE
BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards December 5th Standings; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best M Photo 4 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards December 5th Standings; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Musical!

THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Jefferson Performing Arts Center This Month

Jefferson Performing Arts Society will present the Jefferson Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker, directed by Kenneth Beck, and choreographed by Kimberly Matulich-Beck, on Saturday, December 16th, and Sunday, December 17th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. This is JBT’s fifth annual Nutcracker collaboration with JPAS.

The production features a cast of local youth and adults, with four of the visiting principal dancers traveling from NYC to perform:  Morgan McEwen (Sugar Plum Fairy), Alessio Crognale (The Cavalier), Lauren Treat (Snow Queen and Arabian Princess), and Dustin James (Snow Prince and Arabian dancer).  The production features a live orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s music, conducted by Maestro Dennis Assaf.

The two-act ballet, based on “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by E. T. A. Hoffmann, is a holiday tradition for all ages to delight in the songs, scenery, dances, and surprises that comprise Clara’s magical journey to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve.  

New This Year!! Following both matinee performances, there will be a special, limited-ticket experience called “The Nutcracker Sweet”. Tickets are $20 per child. Children will be able to meet and take photos with the Sugar Plum Fairy and other Nutcracker performers and characters, receive a Raising Cane’s plush puppy, and enjoy an assortment of sweets, including Nutcracker and Sugar Plum Fairy-themed pastries from Haydel’s Bakery with Raising Cane’s lemonade and sweet tea.  The event will be limited to 50 children and their guardians only and will be held immediately following The Nutcracker performance in the Jefferson Performing Arts Center lobby.

To attend The Nutcracker Sweet party, you must first purchase a ticket to The Nutcracker. You will receive a ticket link to purchase Nutcracker Sweets ticket with your ballet performance receipt. If you have questions about tickets to the ballet or the special event, contact boxoffice@jpas.org. For media inquiries, including production photos and interview arrangements, contactamy@jpas.org. Parking is free at Jefferson Performing Arts Center.  The box office and lobby open one hour prior to showtime. For more information on this and other JPAS holiday offerings, visit Click Here.


 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Orleans

1
BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; MATILDA THE MUSICAL, THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Ascension Com Photo
BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; MATILDA THE MUSICAL, THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Ascension Community Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Jefferson Performing Arts Society and Jefferson Parish Schools Kick Off Food Drive on Photo
Jefferson Performing Arts Society and Jefferson Parish Schools Kick Off Food Drive on December 9

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) and Jefferson Parish Schools are partnering to collect non-perishable food items for food-insecure families in Jefferson Parish. 

3
Jefferson Performing Arts Society and Jefferson Parish Schools Kick Off Winter Coat Drive Photo
Jefferson Performing Arts Society and Jefferson Parish Schools Kick Off Winter Coat Drive

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) and Jefferson Parish Schools are partnering to collect winter coats for children in need. Their goal is to gather 100 coats to be delivered to Woodmere Elementary in Harvey on February 6, 2024.

4
A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Marquette Theater Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Marquette Theater

Special Offer: 🎅 A Christmas Carol is Coming to Town! 🎄

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

New Orleans SHOWS
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella in New Orleans Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Theatre Baton Rouge (6/14-6/30)
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens in a New Adaptation by Patrick Barlow in New Orleans A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens in a New Adaptation by Patrick Barlow
Marquette Theater (12/07-12/21)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in New Orleans Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Heymann Performing Arts Center [Auditorium] (3/12-3/12)
Ain't Too Proud in New Orleans Ain't Too Proud
Saenger Theatre (2/27-3/03)
Les Miserables in New Orleans Les Miserables
Saenger Theatre (1/30-2/04)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in New Orleans The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
The Strand Theatre (12/13-12/13)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in New Orleans On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
The Strand Theatre (1/26-1/26)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in New Orleans Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Baton Rouge River Center [Theatre for the Performing Arts] (2/25-2/25)
Annie (Non-Equity) in New Orleans Annie (Non-Equity)
Saenger Theatre (4/05-4/07)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in New Orleans My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Heymann Performing Arts Center [Auditorium] (1/18-1/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You