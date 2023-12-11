THE NUTCRACKER to Return to Jefferson Performing Arts Center This Month

Jefferson Performing Arts Society will present the Jefferson Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker, directed by Kenneth Beck, and choreographed by Kimberly Matulich-Beck, on Saturday, December 16th, and Sunday, December 17th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. This is JBT’s fifth annual Nutcracker collaboration with JPAS.

The production features a cast of local youth and adults, with four of the visiting principal dancers traveling from NYC to perform: Morgan McEwen (Sugar Plum Fairy), Alessio Crognale (The Cavalier), Lauren Treat (Snow Queen and Arabian Princess), and Dustin James (Snow Prince and Arabian dancer). The production features a live orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s music, conducted by Maestro Dennis Assaf.

The two-act ballet, based on “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by E. T. A. Hoffmann, is a holiday tradition for all ages to delight in the songs, scenery, dances, and surprises that comprise Clara’s magical journey to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve.

New This Year!! Following both matinee performances, there will be a special, limited-ticket experience called “The Nutcracker Sweet”. Tickets are $20 per child. Children will be able to meet and take photos with the Sugar Plum Fairy and other Nutcracker performers and characters, receive a Raising Cane’s plush puppy, and enjoy an assortment of sweets, including Nutcracker and Sugar Plum Fairy-themed pastries from Haydel’s Bakery with Raising Cane’s lemonade and sweet tea. The event will be limited to 50 children and their guardians only and will be held immediately following The Nutcracker performance in the Jefferson Performing Arts Center lobby.

To attend The Nutcracker Sweet party, you must first purchase a ticket to The Nutcracker. You will receive a ticket link to purchase Nutcracker Sweets ticket with your ballet performance receipt. If you have questions about tickets to the ballet or the special event, contact boxoffice@jpas.org. For media inquiries, including production photos and interview arrangements, contactamy@jpas.org. Parking is free at Jefferson Performing Arts Center. The box office and lobby open one hour prior to showtime. For more information on this and other JPAS holiday offerings, visit Click Here.



