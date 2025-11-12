THE NUTCRACKER Welcomes Guest Artists Annia Hidalgo And Cristian Laverde König

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Annia Hidalgo and Cristian Laverde König, both former principal dancers with Milwaukee Ballet, will appear as guest artists in the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet’s 2025 production of The Nutcracker. Performances will be held on December 13 (evening) and December 14 (matinee) at the Riverview Theatre in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Hidalgo began her training in Holguín and at the Cuban National Ballet School in Havana. She joined the Cuban National Ballet as a soloist under Alicia Alonso, danced principal roles across the classical repertoire, and later performed with Media City Ballet and Los Angeles Ballet. From 2010 to 2023 she was a principal dancer with Milwaukee Ballet, appearing in works by Michael Pink, Septime Webre, and numerous Genesis Competition choreographers. She has been a frequent guest artist with regional companies and teaches in programs nationwide.

Laverde König trained at Incolballet in Colombia and at the National School of Ballet in Havana before joining the National Ballet of Cuba. He later performed as a soloist with Ballet de Cali, Hartford Ballet, and Ballet Internationale, and as a principal with Maximum Dance Company. His repertoire includes major classical roles as well as works by Balanchine, Tudor, Tharp, Graham, and numerous contemporary choreographers. A former principal with Milwaukee Ballet, he has since appeared internationally as a guest artist, created roles in new works, and is active as a master teacher and coach.

Performances of The Nutcracker will take place at the Riverview Theatre in Shreveport on December 13 and 14, 2025.