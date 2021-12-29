Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the WL Jack Howard Theatre in January

Performances will run January 14-15, 2022.

Dec. 29, 2021  
The Color Purple comes to the WL Jack Howard Theatre in January 2022. Performances will run January 14-15, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.theartswithpassion.com/the-color-purple.html. They are priced $25 in advance of $30 at the door. There is also a $40 VIP option.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story.

With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. It premiered at the Alliance Theatre Company in Atlanta, Georgia and opened on Broadway on November 1, 2005, where it was nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The London off-West End production moved to Broadway in 2015, winning the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical.


