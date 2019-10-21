Photo Flash: Rivertown Theaters Presents NOVEMBER

Meet the SOB who runs the USA! Rivertown Theaters gets in the timely election mode with the laugh-a-minute upcoming show "November" starring Bob Edes, one of the most acclaimed actors in New Orleans, running October 25 - November 10.


Written in 2008, originally starring Nathan Lane, "November" is a "manically" funny political comedy by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright David Mamet who has created a hilarious look at bad behavior in high places.

Whether you lean right or lurch out to the left as a voter, audiences will have a great time watching the incumbent desperately try to hang onto his presidential seat. A madcap, joke-filled romp with the kind of politically incorrect laughs that will have people from all parts of the political spectrum howling. You may not leave the theater feeling better about the country, but you'll definitely leave feeling better!

To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com.

Photo Credit: John Barrois

Leon Contavesprie (Archer Brown), Bob Edes Jr, (President Charles Smith)

Bob Edes Jr, (President Charles Smith), Leon Contavesprie (Archer Brown)

Bob Edes Jr, (President Charles Smith), Gary Rucker (Lobbyist)

Bob Edes Jr, (President Charles Smith), Leon Contavesprie (Archer Brown), Jennifer DeLatte (Clarice Bernstein), Gary Rucker (Lobbyist)

Bob Edes Jr, (President Charles Smith), Leon Contavesprie (Archer Brown), Gary Rucker (Lobbyist)

Bob Edes Jr, (President Charles Smith), Leon Contavesprie (Archer Brown), Jennifer DeLatte (Clarice Bernstein)

Bob Edes Jr, (President Charles Smith), Michael Smith (Dwight Grackle)

Jennifer DeLatte (Clarice Bernstein), Bob Edes Jr, (President Charles Smith), Leon Contavesprie (Archer Brown), Michael Smith (Dwight Grackle)



